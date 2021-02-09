Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,218 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton: Texas Law­ful­ly Pro­hibits Bar­bar­ic, Vio­lent Dis­mem­ber­ment Abortions

Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins defended in the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals the constitutionality of Texas’s law barring live-dismemberment abortions. These violent second-trimester abortions, in which abortion doctors rip an unborn child apart with forceps while the child is still alive in her mother’s womb, causing the unborn child to bleed to death, are clearly prohibited under Texas Senate Bill 8.

“The Supreme Court previously held that states may pass laws to protect and foster respect for unborn life, and that is exactly what Texas did with Senate Bill 8. Live-dismemberment abortions are barbaric, ghastly procedures. No just society should tolerate tearing a living human being to pieces,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Defending the sanctity of life continues to be one of my top priorities, and I am confident that Texas has lawful, constitutional authority to protect unborn babies from this abhorrent procedure. We must treat the most vulnerable human lives in our society with dignity and respect.”

Senate Bill 8 ensures more humane treatment of unborn children while still allowing forms of second-trimester abortion that abortion providers in Texas admit are safe and effective.

You just read:

AG Pax­ton: Texas Law­ful­ly Pro­hibits Bar­bar­ic, Vio­lent Dis­mem­ber­ment Abortions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.