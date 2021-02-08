Utah DEQ Names Tim Davis Drinking Water Director

Feb. 8, 2021

By DEQ Communications

Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Executive Director Kimberly Shelley has appointed Tim Davis as the director of Utah’s Division of Drinking Water. The appointment is effective Feb. 8, 2021.

“Tim joins Utah DEQ with a wealth of experience. He is a regional leader in water and land policy, and his track record of collaborating with stakeholders to find practical solutions will help protect and enhance drinking water throughout Utah,” said Shelley.

Before joining Utah DEQ, Davis served as the administrator for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s Water Quality Division. In this role, Davis oversaw all of Montana’s water quality and drinking water programs and led the development and implementation of strategic planning efforts focused on funding, monitoring and assessment work to reduce water pollution from unregulated sources. He also worked to reform the state’s discharge permitting programs to make them more efficient and transparent while improving water quality protections.

Prior to his role in Montana’s Water Quality Division, Davis was the administrator for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Water Resources Division, where he oversaw the management and conservation of Montana’s waters, water rights, water planning, floodplain and dam safety programs, as well as the state’s dams, reservoirs, and canals.

Davis joins DEQ with 25 years of experience working on water and land resource management and community development issues in Seattle, Ukraine, and Montana. He has served on the Western States Water Council since 2010, and was named its chair in 2020. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from Willamette University.