Audio: Sen. Jason Bean Discusses First Month in Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — Senator Jason Bean, R-Holcomb, discusses his first month in the Missouri Senate.

 

Bean-Podcast-020421  (1:34)

  1. Senator Bean says there is a lot of information to be learned when serving in the Missouri Senate. Bean-1-020421  (:22)  Q: big learning curve.
  2. Senator Bean adds Senate Bill 139 would establish the Workforce Diploma Program to assist students in obtaining a high school diploma and in developing employability and career and technical skills. Bean-2-020421  (:17)  Q: one of them.
  3. Senator Bean also says Missouri senators discussed Senate Bill 51 last week. Bean-3-020421  (:13)  Q: fairly pleased with.
  4. Senator Bean says his office phone number is (573) 751-4843. Bean-4-020421  (:14)

