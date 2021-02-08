Audio: Sen. Jason Bean Discusses First Month in Missouri Senate
JEFFERSON CITY — Senator Jason Bean, R-Holcomb, discusses his first month in the Missouri Senate.
To download audio, please right click the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:
Bean-Podcast-020421 (1:34) Q: is always open.
- Senator Bean says there is a lot of information to be learned when serving in the Missouri Senate. Bean-1-020421 (:22) Q: big learning curve.
- Senator Bean adds Senate Bill 139 would establish the Workforce Diploma Program to assist students in obtaining a high school diploma and in developing employability and career and technical skills. Bean-2-020421 (:17) Q: one of them.
- Senator Bean also says Missouri senators discussed Senate Bill 51 last week. Bean-3-020421 (:13) Q: fairly pleased with.
- Senator Bean says his office phone number is (573) 751-4843. Bean-4-020421 (:14) Q: is always open.