The Chosen TV Series to COVID Test 3000 Extras for Sermon on the Mount Shoot

This is going to be the most challenging scene I’ve ever attempted, but we’re going to give our fans a day they’ll never forget, and it’s going to look epic. This story and our viewers deserve this!” — Dallas Jenkins, Creator and Director

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creator and Showrunner Dallas Jenkins has announced plans to provide COVID testing for thousands of extras for an upcoming scene of the multi-season episodic on the life of Christ.

Three-thousand men, women and children will come together to shoot the Sermon on the Mount scene on February 10th at The Chosen production facility in Midlothian, Texas. Participants, most of whom are fans and supporters of the show traveling from around the world to be part of the filming, must provide proof of a negative COVID PCR test prior to their arrival to DFW. They will receive rapid COVID tests the morning of the shoot at the Midlothian ISD Multi-purpose Stadium, which will serve as the extras holding area until they are transported to the Salvation Army’s Hoblitzelle Campsite where the series is currently filming. “Between COVID protocols and dressing up 3,000 people, this is going to be the most challenging scene I’ve ever attempted,” says Jenkins. “But we’re going to give our fans a day they’ll never forget, and it’s going to look epic. This story and our viewers deserve this!”

The Chosen resumed filming of Season 2 in North Texas earlier this month where producers have set up a permanent production facility for the groundbreaking series. The show shattered crowdfunding records by raising over $20 million making it the largest media project of its kind. Producer Chad Gundersen, co-owner of Fort Worth’s Out of Order Studios, says executing a feat of this size in these times is indicative of the scope and magnitude of the series itself. “We are all incredibly proud of The Chosen,” he explains. “To be able to bring this story to life in this way has in many ways been miraculous. Support for the show has continued to pour in from all over the world since the season one debut, and we can’t wait to release season two later this year. This Sermon on the Mount is going to be the highlight of the new season and the most incredible retelling of that event in television history.”

