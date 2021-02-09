Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Mediterranean Isleworth Golf & Country Club Estate with Isleworth Realty

Spacious and striking, its Mediterranean exterior and French Renaissance interior impress from first look. Entertain in its many living spaces, including the great room with full bar and fireplace, kitchen with casual dining area, or formal dining room with wine bar. Retire to one of two master suites while guests enjoy space and privacy in one of two detached guest houses. This breathtaking estate located within the main gates of Isleworth Golf & Country Club is the perfect place to work and play. Make the best use of Windermere’s balmy weather in the detached summer kitchen or custom gazebo overlooking Hourglass Lake.

5372 Isleworth Country Club Drive is Under Contract in Cooperation with Listing Agent Toni Cafferty of Isleworth Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 5372 Isleworth Country Club Drive in Windermere, Florida, an entertainer’s dream located within the main gates of Isleworth Golf & Country Club, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Toni Cafferty of Isleworth Realty.

Previously offered for $7.4 million, the property sold after an active auction on January 26.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 65 days prior to the sale resulted in over 6,500+ website/page views, 775+ prospects, 75 showings, and 7 bidders.

Spacious and striking, its Mediterranean exterior and French Renaissance interior impress from first look. Step past the lush tropical greenery of the well-established gardens and through the home’s elegant front doors. The home’s entry sets an appropriately impressive tone with its soaring two-story vaulted ceiling, grand staircase, and custom rock waterfall. Entertain in its many living spaces, including the great room with full bar and fireplace, kitchen with casual dining area, or formal dining room with wine bar.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of 5372 Isleworth Country Club Drive will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agent. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Isleworth Golf & Country Club

Recognized as one of the finest golf club communities in the world, Isleworth spans 600 acres among Central Florida’s famed Butler Chain of Lakes in the suburbs of Orlando. With its storied history and unmatched combination of architecture, amenities, security and service, Isleworth offers a lifestyle unlike any other. The golf club community's natural environment – set amidst grand cypress and oak trees and surrounded by freshwater lakes – provides an exquisite backdrop for those who enjoy the community each day. Thousands of trees and flowers, magnificent estates, and a collection of important sculptures line the streets of Isleworth, creating a stunning setting not found anywhere else. Today, Isleworth is a community home to families, business leaders, many of the world’s most notable golfers and top athletes. It is at the center of everything, just minutes from renowned attractions, world-class restaurants, entertainment and shopping in Central Florida. Isleworth is the place where everyone wants to gather and enjoy a lifestyle not found many places.