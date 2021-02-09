Parents Forum Launches ‘Love and Luck’ Campaign

Between February 14th and March 17th Parents Forum seeks to create new chapters and raise money to support its 25-year-old volunteer effort

It is clear that investing in parents can go a long way toward helping children achieve their potential.”
— Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President and CEO of SHRM
CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the serious mental health crisis created by the COVID pandemic, parents -- and others in parenting roles -- have an urgent need for greater emotional support. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Parents Forum wants to help meet this need with a two-part initiative, “Love and Luck.”

From February 14 to March 17, Parents Forum will accept requests to license the program’s unique peer support curriculum and create chapters in ten new sites around the country. During the same period, the program will raise money to hire staff and establish a solid foundation for its 25-year-old volunteer effort.

The “Love and Luck” fundraiser got off to a strong start with a generous donation from Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President and CEO of SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, who said, “Parents Forum’s work supports SHRM’s goal of creating an equitable, diverse and inclusive workforce. It is clear that investing in parents can go a long way toward helping children achieve their potential.”

Individual parents and community leaders in any sector – city government, social services, health care, education and business, as well as corrections – are invited to contact Parents Forum to inquire about creating a chapter. Inquiries and donations are welcome at www.parentsforum.org.

Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum
info@parentsforum.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Parents Forum Launches ‘Love and Luck’ Campaign

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum info@parentsforum.org
Company/Organization
PW: shareys1FB (2-8-19)
144 Pemberton Street
Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02140
United States
+1 617-233-7890
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Parents Forum Launches ‘Love and Luck’ Campaign
Parents Forum accepted to A Community Thrives
Put Respect for Parents on Your Calendar: August 1, 2020
View All Stories From This Author