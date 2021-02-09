Parents Forum Launches ‘Love and Luck’ Campaign
Between February 14th and March 17th Parents Forum seeks to create new chapters and raise money to support its 25-year-old volunteer effort
It is clear that investing in parents can go a long way toward helping children achieve their potential.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the serious mental health crisis created by the COVID pandemic, parents -- and others in parenting roles -- have an urgent need for greater emotional support. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Parents Forum wants to help meet this need with a two-part initiative, “Love and Luck.”
— Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President and CEO of SHRM
From February 14 to March 17, Parents Forum will accept requests to license the program’s unique peer support curriculum and create chapters in ten new sites around the country. During the same period, the program will raise money to hire staff and establish a solid foundation for its 25-year-old volunteer effort.
The “Love and Luck” fundraiser got off to a strong start with a generous donation from Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President and CEO of SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, who said, “Parents Forum’s work supports SHRM’s goal of creating an equitable, diverse and inclusive workforce. It is clear that investing in parents can go a long way toward helping children achieve their potential.”
Individual parents and community leaders in any sector – city government, social services, health care, education and business, as well as corrections – are invited to contact Parents Forum to inquire about creating a chapter. Inquiries and donations are welcome at www.parentsforum.org.
Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum
info@parentsforum.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter