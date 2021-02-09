The global mRNA therapeutics and vaccines market is projected to be worth USD 10 billion in 2021, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market - Development Pipeline mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market - Analysis by Delivery Vehicles mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market - Competitiveness Analysis mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines Market - Market Forecast

mRNA as a therapeutic / preventive agent has been demonstrated to be well tolerated & can harness the cell’s translational machinery to invoke immune responses

With over 150 candidates under development for various therapeutic areas, including (but not limited to) infectious diseases, genetic diseases, and oncological disorders, the future of this segment of the biopharmaceutical market seems promising. The recent approval of two mRNA vaccine candidates for the prevention of COVID-19 has provided a notable boost to the growth of this niche and emerging class of biologics. Experts believe that mRNA can be used to address the challenges associated with delivery of synthetically manufactured proteins

Key Market Insights

~ 150 mRNA therapeutics and vaccines are currently under development across different stages

The current pipeline includes 78 therapy candidates and 77 vaccines. The market is still in its infancy with 76% of the aforementioned candidates are in preclinical and discovery stages; over 20% of mRNA-based leads are being evaluated in clinical trials.

Over 70 of the investigational leads use Lipid Nanoparticle as a delivery vehicle

Other delivery vehicles that are being explored by developers include lipopolyplexes, lipoplexes, nanoparticles, and liposomes; certain mRNA molecules have been modified to be delivered without the need for a delivery vehicle.

Around 50% the developers of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics are based in North America

Post 2016, there has been a significant rise in the number of companies involved in this domain. It is also worth noting that, within North America, most of the developers are based in the US, which is presently considered a key R&D hub for advanced therapeutic products.

Over USD 9 billion has been invested by both private and public investors, since 2010

Companies involved in the development of mRNA-based pharmacological products have raised around USD 3 billion through venture capital financing, representing 32% of the total capital raised since 2010. The report provides details of 15 instances where grants were awarded to fund mRNA-based therapy / vaccine development efforts.

Partnership activity in this field has grown at a CAGR of ~35%, between 2013 and 2020

More than 80% of the reported deals were established after 2015, with the maximum activity being reported in 2020. One of the key drivers of partnership activity in this domain was the need for bulk manufacturing of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19. Other popular deal models include research agreements (26%) and manufacturing services agreement (11%).

Europe and North America are anticipated to capture over 70% of market share in 2021

The current market size is primarily driven by revenues from the sales of the mRNA-based vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19. By 2030, products designed for delivery via intramuscular route are expected to be responsible for the largest market share (75%) in terms of revenues from product sales, followed by those designed to be delivered via the intradermal (18%) and epicardial (7%) routes.

Key Questions Answered

 Who are the leading players engaged in the development of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines?

 What kind of clinical conditions can be treated by mRNA-based drugs?

 What are the investment trends in this industry?

 Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

 What are the key regional hubs for conducting clinical studies of mRNA drugs?

 How has the intellectual property landscape in this market evolved over the years?

 What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

 How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 10 billion (by 2021) financial opportunity within the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market has been analysed across the following segments:

 Type of Drug candidate

 mRNA Vaccines

 mRNA Therapies

 Analysis by Route of Administration

 Intramuscular

 Epicardial

 Intradermal

 Analysis by Therapeutic Area

 Infectious Diseases

 Oncological Disorder

 Cardiovascular Disorders

 Analysis by Geography:

 North America

 Europe

 Asia Pacific

 Rest of the World

The research includes brief profiles of mRNA candidates, featuring information on drug name, route of administration, developer name, highest phase of development, target disease indication and therapeutic area, structure and mechanism of action, technology used, type of candidate, partnerships, overview of clinical trials, clinical trial results and other recent developments (if available).

 BNT162 (BioNTech)

 mRNA-1273 (Moderna)

 AZD8601 (Moderna)

 BNT122 (BioNTech)

 COVID-19 (CureVac)

 mRNA-1647 (Moderna)

 mRNA-4157 (Moderna)

 CV9202 (CureVac)

 mRNA-2416 (Moderna)

 mRNA-3927 (Moderna)

 MRT5005 (Translate Bio)

