Ignite Power secures funding from the BRILHO programme to expand operations throughout Mozambique

MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Power is pleased to announce a new collaboration and funding with the BRILHO – Energy Africa Mozambique programme (“BRILHO”). The new collaboration with the programme, which is funded by UK Aid and implemented by SNV (the Netherlands Development Organisation), is aimed at expanding Ignite’s operations throughout the country, connecting tens of thousands of families to clean, sustainable electricity and improved cooking solutions in their homes for the first time.

Ignite has been operating throughout the Sub Saharan region since 2014, and has already connected more than 1.5 million people to sustainable and clean electricity. The company provides its customers with the most affordable price plans in Africa, and has already created 3,500 job opportunities in remote communities, with inclusiveness and gender equality leading every step of the way.

The company launched operations in Mozambique in 2019, signing a $48M project with the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy, which has been working vigorously to supply the country's entire population with a steady supply of electricity by 2030 as part of the National Electrification Strategy. The project’s initial purpose is to connect 1.8 million people, 1.2 million of whom are children, to clean and sustainable power; with the latest developments and funding procured in recent months, these numbers can grow much higher.

“Since the initial deployment of the Mozambique project, we were able to reach and connect thousands of households in remote communities, and are now ready to expand and scale operations further”, says Arthur Houston, Ignite Power Managing Director. “With leading global entities such as the BRILHO programme on our side, we can establish greater impact and reach millions more, supporting the government’s goal to achieve universal electricity access by 2030”.

Despite tremendous efforts made by the government in the past years, more than 70% of the population in the country, about 20 million people, still live without access to electricity. The collaboration and funding with the BRILHO programme allow further expansion throughout the country, reaching new provinces.

According to Houston, in the near future, Ignite will enter Niassa and Nampula provinces and expand operations in Zambezia province: “We believe that electricity is a basic human right, which is deserved by all, regardless of their location or economical status. With the help of the BRILHO programme, we are able to reach tens of thousands of families in remote communities, creating an impact on a national scale and supporting Mozambique into an inclusive and sustainable future”.

“We are very enthusiastic about this collaboration with Ignite, which is well-aligned with our mandate and has the potential to improve the quality of life of thousands of Mozambican families and spark the local economic development opportunities by improving the access to solar home systems and improved cooking solutions”, said Javier Ayala, BRILHO Programme - Team Leader.

About Ignite Power

Ignite is the fastest-growing Pan-African developer, distributor, and financier of life-enabling technologies, providing customers across the SSA region with state-of-the-art solutions to their every-day needs. Its mission is to empower hundreds of millions of people by utilizing advanced technologies, smart financing models, and extensive on-field operations, leading Africa into a more sustainable and inclusive future.

About BRILHO (Funded by: UK Aid, Implemented by: SNV)

BRILHO is a programme funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), to be implemented over five years (2019-2024) by a team led by SNV Netherlands Development Organization. BRILHO is a programme mandated to stimulate the private sector to focus their efforts, innovative ability and resources to develop and invest in quality and affordable off-grid energy products, systems and services, in order to improve the lives of low-income people in Mozambique and spark local economic development synergies through productive use of energy, while delivering commercial benefits for the private sector.

