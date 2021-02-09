The Next Up is Brandon TripN Smith
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandon TripN Smith is an up-and-coming rap artist from Mansfield, Ohio, whose brand new single is about to hit the streets.The song, entitled “LLLB” showcases the singer’s take on the current turbulent situation in the United States (and all over the world, for that matter). His music bears some clear influences from Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Yelawolf, and other such prominent rappers.
Brandon TripN Smith is an individual who has experienced a lot of grief. After his parents separated, he found life was difficult with either parent, so he left home at the tender age of 15.
After this point, years of torment and difficulty ensued, with Smith struggling to keep his self afloat by working small jobs and playing his music as well as getting involved in the “street life”, to make ends meet. After a four-year stint in the U.S. Marine Corps, he found himself struggling financially. Still, through this all, he stuck by his dream to become a musical artist and kept performing wherever he could.
In spite of his determination, more grief was in store for Brandon TripN Smith, when he lost his first daughter in a terrible car accident, then found himself separated from his children, and imprisoned for two years in circumstances he attributes to being on the wrong path in life.
Having done his time, Brandon TripN Smith came out more determined than ever to succeed musically and somehow bring his family together, and he dedicated each waking effort toward those goals. After a long and difficult journey, he found himself back home in Ohio, where he teamed up with 5th SZN Music, with whom he is collaborating on his first release, the track “LLLB”.
Rather than let his misfortune bring him down, Smith has grown out of that and become stronger with each passing day, and now, he is using his music to send out a message of hope and empowerment. His music also takes a strong stand against racism, having dealt with a racist, arrogant, alcoholic, stepfather in the past. As the father of mixed-race children, Smith has seen first-hand how cruel and divisive the world can be sometimes, and now he is using his art to try and change that and carve out a better world for himself and his children.
His music brings together a wonderful mix of sensitivity, life experience, grit, and inner musings that will no doubt appeal to a broad range of listeners, even those who aren’t specifically interested in the rap genre. Keep an eye out on this young and impressive artist, because he will no doubt reach new heights in the near future.
Watch the first ever official video release @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcn5dodxTXY&list=PL1epA-zWKdt78hCWjez4eD3bIZQJW1vQq
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TripNmusic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandontripn
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sippin_N_Trip_N
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-0FvygwcQk51B6IEI9aiJg
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5v4phG2vWP1tqOY7possLU?si=8pivxn3pTDK8hrKSSmsViA
LLLB