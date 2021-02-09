Smart Buildings Operating System Developer Wins Five-Year Battle for US Patent
Standard Access, global leader in secure IoT data transmission, wins US patent for Sonic Handshake®, its revolutionary audio-encrypted access control technology
— Damien Browne, CEO of Standard Access
Standard Access, the global leader in secure data transmission for IoT smart building technologies, has been awarded the US patent for its Sonic Handshake®, a revolutionary audio-encrypted building access control technology
Developer of the Digital Spine OS, the operating system for smart buildings, Standard Access is a sector leader in the area of artificial intelligence for the development and the enabling of securely integrated IoT solutions across the real estate industry.
The now patented Sonic Handshake® is one of its key developments. Rather than using NFC or Bluetooth technology, this audio system for unlocking doors recognises a short, encrypted audio file unique to each tenant’s phone that unlocks the door. The sound cannot be heard by the human ear and aims to eliminate the need for keys, key cards and fobs when providing time-restricted access to rooms and meeting spaces within a building. The patent process took in excess of five years to complete and comes at a time when the company is expanding out of Europe and into the North American marketplace with its Digital Spine operating system for smart buildings.
The use of Digital Spine OS ensures high-tech solutions can be delivered into traditionally low-tech environments in an affordable, user-friendly and, most importantly, scalable way. An increasing number of technological solutions, often referred to as Proptech, are being deployed across the real estate industry to streamline asset management and to optimise the user experience. IoT sensors with AI analysis are now routinely used to translate data into meaningful metrics. For 2021, the company sees key building metrics moving beyond energy performance (including compliance checks), user comfort and space optimization, into pandemic-responsive solutions, for example, monitoring air quality and keeping a real-time headcount of people in a room or building at any given time. Integration with existing CCTV systems, compliance with social distancing protocols and monitoring mask wearing are amongst the new features available to building owners and operators. Critically, the Digital Spine OS secures the transmission of data between these various IoT sensors and devices.
As Standard Access CEO Damien Browne explains:
“‘Smart’ in the context of the built environment means connected, however, data alone is not enough. This data must be analysed and interpreted in order to yield actionable insights about how buildings perform, which in turn influence decision-making in a way that is impactful. Safe data generation, integration and analysis renders any building smart.”
The company has described the patent win as a hard-fought but timely competitive advantage that will allow their clients to offer flexible space, securely and seamlessly, within existing buildings.
*At the time of issue, the team at Standard Access are in the process of a funding round from a combination of Ireland, UK and US-based investors, which will accelerate expansion into new markets.
About Standard Access:
Established in 2014 by Damien Browne, Standard Access is the global leader in IoT digital spine secure data transmission for smart building technologies, providing solutions for contactless building access through the patented Sonic Handshake®, along with a suite of AI-enabled solutions for building owners/operators and their tenants. www.standardaccess.co
