Real Estate Technology Enabling Build to Rent (BTR)
Build to rent (BTR) developments are homes that have been purposefully designed and built for the rental market, with tenant amenity front and centre.
Built to rent, or BTR, and the private rented sector, or PRS, are terms that are often (incorrectly) used interchangeably, yet, there is an important distinction between the two. BTR developments are homes that have been purposefully designed and built for the rental market, with tenant amenity front and centre. Whereas the PSR refers to the broader residential rental sector, which includes BTR.
— Damien Browne, CEO Standard Access
Helpful tip: In the same way that all thumbs are fingers, but not all fingers are thumbs, all BTR is PRS, but not all PRS is BTR!
Build to rent as a concept is long established in the US, though more commonly referred to as ‘multifamily’, and in other markets. Its significance as an asset class has been growing in the UK over the past few years. The sector in Ireland is only getting started, with the first real BTR developments expected to be occupied in 2021, although somewhere in the region of 4,000 to 6,000 BTR units are reportedly in various phases of development (including pre-planning).
As an asset class globally, BTR is seen as a premium, resilient investment; one that offers strong returns for investors and a superior, more stable offering for tenants. A trend towards urban living, the ongoing housing shortage and the persistent lack of affordability in most of the top cities around the world are just some of the forces driving the success of BTR in recent years. Of course, generational changes in consumer expectations play an important role too. As explained by Tony Grant, Partner at Hollis, a property consultancy that has monitored and advised on developments such as Honeypark in Dun Laoghaire, The Benson Building on The Quays, The Trinity Collection in Clongriffin, Mount Argus in Harold’s Cross and the Elysian in Cork, “these new buildings represent a new way to rent for many people by providing state of the art facilities and amenities such as on-site gyms, 24-hour concierge services and even resident events''.
Some of the technologies enabling BTR
The tech enabling BTR is increasing at a rapid pace. Broadingly, the technology offerings tend to fall into three categories, with access to real-time reporting for each, as follows:
Sales & Marketing
Property listings linked automatically to portals
Virtual property viewings
Handling enquiries, digital lease management and completion
Payment of deposit, rent and other charges
Building Operations, including ESG Objectives
Smart locks/keyless entry
Landlord management app and dashboard
Compliant smart cameras, monitoring for building usage, including head-counting tools to manage capacity
IoT network of sensors monitoring all aspects of the building, from noise and indoor air quality right through to energy performance - lowering operational costs and eliminating equipment downtime through a programme of preventative maintenance
Contactless elevator
Instant fault reporting and actioning
Tenant Experience (generally white labelled)
Tenant engagement app
Concierge solutions
Building wayfinding
Enhanced security through encrypted smart locks and smart doorbells
Smart thermostats
Temperature-controlled storage lockers
Instant fault reporting and access to work schedule
Real time access to indoor air quality data
The common thread through all of these technologies is data and the smart, appropriate, safe and lawful use of that data through the application of artificial intelligence. With the exponential increase in data being collected, enabling security infrastructure becomes a priority for design and build teams, and indeed for asset managers. As global leaders in the secure transmission of real estate data, Standard Access’ Digital Spine operating system allows developers and BTR operators to future-proof their buildings by implementing the right infrastructure and networks that will allow for the addition or removal of technologies in the future.
The surge in BTR development globally, and the rise in BTR planning applications in Ireland, is giving the industry an opportunity to reimagine how rental properties are accessed, presented and managed. The introduction and accelerated adoption of emerging technologies will allow operators to retain a competitive edge when it comes to tenant safety, asset quality, management efficiency and overall profitability.
