Glassbox Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Digital Journeys Analytics
Collaboration accelerates Glassbox’s mission to help brands map and analyze every digital customer journey on web and mobile appNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Glassbox, a leading analytics platform for optimizing digital journeys on web and mobile platforms, announced it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, enabling brands to exponentiate the power of Adobe Experience Cloud applications with Glassbox real-time Session Replay, Augmented Journey Map™, and automated insights.
Through this collaboration, Adobe customers benefit from behavioral analysis and visualization of Adobe campaigns, segmentation, audiences, and A/B tests, directly on the Glassbox platform, where they obtain a holistic view and understanding of their customers’ complete digital journey on website and mobile app – from impression to conversion.
“As both Glassbox and Adobe place high value on helping organizations invent, build and deliver frictionless digital journeys both on web and mobile apps, this collaboration is an ideal fit and some of the largest organizations in the world have already begun obtaining tangible value from this integration," said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO at Glassbox. “Businesses using Glassbox and Adobe Experience Cloud together, will better understand their customers’ journeys, in context, and the reasons behind their behavior patterns. They will benefit from more efficient and effective testing cycles, with no need to tag, code, pre-define events or know in advance what to look for.”
“We are excited to have Glassbox in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. Integrating behavioral analytics from Adobe with the Glassbox platform will give brands a more complete view of their digital customer journeys, enabling deeper interactions to drive even more meaningful digital experiences,” said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Partner Programs at Adobe.
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search, application monitoring, and machine learning capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced customer experience, improved conversion ratios, higher sales, agile IT troubleshooting, and also improved regulatory compliance and faster customer disputes resolution. Glassbox's solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises globally across a wide range of verticals. Founded in 2010, Glassbox is headquartered in London, with offices in New York and Tel Aviv. www.glassbox.com
Francesca Pezzoli
Glassbox
+44 7501 190362
email us here
