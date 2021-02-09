Top VPN Services with Free Trial This 2021
The world is going digital and there's no slowing down.INDIA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now that most, if not all, of the transactions are online, there’s no better time to start using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service. Cybercriminals are all over the internet, and they're evolving faster than the speed of light. To stop their attacks, it's important to outsmart them. Using a VPN allows users to hide their online identity, thus protecting them from data theft and manipulation. Additionally, VPNs encrypt everything that is sent over the internet, making it hard for hackers, cyberthieves, and other criminals to monitor and track the users' whereabouts.
To get things started, here is a list of the best VPN services with a free trial this 2021. Oh, and also, everything included in the list has a user-friendly interface so even beginners won’t have a problem navigating the system. Read through the list and see.
ExpressVPN
There’s a reason why ExpressVPN is always on top of the best VPN lists. Aside from its top-notch security features powered by its military-grade system, it also has superb customer service. Experience fast, unlimited, and unrestricted access to videos, music, games, and more by downloading the ExpressVPN app here.
Subscribe to any of their bundles and get 30 days money-back guarantee with every purchase.
TunnelBear
Like a beast in the wild, TunnelBear builds its credibility on its aggressive approach to protect all the information users send over the internet by top-notch encryption, a strong AES 256-bit encryption to be exact. Weaker encryption isn’t even an option here. Users can also have access to 26 countries worldwide, which means they’ll never have to miss an episode of their favorite show even when traveling abroad.
Get this and more by downloading the TunnelBear app. Try free for 7 days.
GoingVPN
GoingVPN recently updated their app with a new premium version to give users more of what they can already get from their free version: unlimited data usage, lightning-fast connection (now even faster), and military-grade security system. Now, users can also connect to 9 more server locations to help them bypass local censorship.
Follow the link to know more about the GoingVPN app. Share the app with friends and enjoy a 7-day free trial.
There’s no harm in trying out new things. As mentioned above, all these have a simple and easy-to-follow design interface to accommodate everyone. So, relax and just take the first step now. Go to the App Store or Google Play Store, download the apps, and explore.
