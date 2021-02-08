Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,935 in the last 365 days.

DEQ names new AML Administrator

Statewide, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Director, Todd Parfitt has named Don Newton as the new Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Division Administrator.

Newton's previous experience includes 10 years as a key member of the AML program, 12 years with the DEQ's water quality division, and more than 10 years of other management and environmental professional experience.

“Don assumes the role as AML Administrator with outstanding credentials and expertise in the AML program along with a broad range of management and professional skills, including the exercise of good judgement,” said Todd Parfitt. "His extensive professional background, leadership and knowledge will be a tremendous asset to the DEQ and the citizens of Wyoming."

Parfitt added that Newton will start as the new AML Administrator on March 3.

###

You just read:

DEQ names new AML Administrator

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.