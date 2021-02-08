DEQ names new AML Administrator

Statewide, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Director, Todd Parfitt has named Don Newton as the new Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Division Administrator.

Newton's previous experience includes 10 years as a key member of the AML program, 12 years with the DEQ's water quality division, and more than 10 years of other management and environmental professional experience.

“Don assumes the role as AML Administrator with outstanding credentials and expertise in the AML program along with a broad range of management and professional skills, including the exercise of good judgement,” said Todd Parfitt. "His extensive professional background, leadership and knowledge will be a tremendous asset to the DEQ and the citizens of Wyoming."

Parfitt added that Newton will start as the new AML Administrator on March 3.

