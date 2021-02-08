Barnstead Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer William Jones 603-271-3361 February 8, 2021

Barnstead, NH – On February 6, 2021 at approximately 2:20 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single snowmobile crash involving a male operator on Lower Suncook Lake in Barnstead.

Michael Flynn, 63, of Melrose, Massachusetts, was operating a snowmobile across Lower Suncook Lake when he struck a pressure ridge causing him to be thrown from his machine. Flynn sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Flynn was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which prevented more serious injury from occurring. It appears as though dangerous riding conditions were the leading cause of the crash.

Fish and Game personel along with Barnsead Police Department and Barnstead Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Barnstead Ambulance transported Flynn to Concord Hospital.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to use caution when navigating frozen water bodies and always wear safety equipment while operating.