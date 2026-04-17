Missing Woman Found in Richmond

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Ryan Harris

(603) 271-3361

April 17, 2026

Richmond, NH – On April 15, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a call came into NH State Police Dispatch in reference to a woman missing from her residence in the Town of Richmond. The woman was identified as Sheri Reynolds, age 64. It was reported that a family member of Reynolds’s had noticed her missing at approximately 8:30 a.m. on April 15. An investigation and search for Reynolds in the area surrounding her residence was initiated by NH State Police. Conservation Officers with the NH Fish and Game Department were then requested the following morning and responded to conduct a search.

A large-scale search effort began on the morning of the April 16 and involved personnel from NH Fish and Game, NH State Police, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, New England K-9 Search and Rescue, Cheshire County Sherrif’s Office, Richmond Fire Department, Winchester Fire Department, Hinsdale Fire Department, Swanzey Fire Department, Fitzwilliam Fire Department, Rindge Fire Department, Spofford Fire Department, Warwick MA Fire Department, Royalston MA Fire Department, Athol MA Fire Department, Cheshire County EMS, Rescue Inc, and Southwest NH Fire Mutual Aid all assisted in searching.

K-9s, drones, and ATVs were all utilized during the search.

At 1:48 p.m., Reynolds was located unharmed by a search party consisting of members of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and NH Fish and Game. Reynolds was in the woods a short distance from her residence. She was transported from the scene by a Cheshire County EMS Ambulance as a precaution.