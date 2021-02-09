Things to know about Essentials Shopify Apps for your eCommerce Store
With the Shopify app, it becomes easier to build apps to reduce time consumption, physical server cost, and development efforts.FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is a Shopify app?
It is an e-commerce platform with various tools and features necessary to run a successful business in the digital world. Shopify development helps in building great opportunities for business owners by providing the best online services effortlessly. With the Shopify app, it becomes easier to build apps to reduce time consumption, physical server cost, and development efforts.
Things you should know about the essential Shopify applications are:
Easy Form Builder:
This application helps in building a form in just a few minutes with a rapid setup. It does not need any coding for integration, and it's free of cost. To avoid any security breaches, it is secured with HTML5 and Ajax technology. It automatically sends email to the store owner after a successful form submission through the app.
The Easy Form Builder by Elsner app has some essential functions like:
- It is easy to install, set up, and use
- It helps in building form faster
- Receive an Email for every response using the form
- The app integrates with the current theme
- It does not need any coding
Advance Product Reviews:
Customers prefer reading the reviews before taking the services and products from an e-commerce store. This has become a medium to gain trust and loyalty from the customers to make your business stand out in the crowd. The application allows owners to flag a review as the best and verified for specific products or services. Some unique features that the Advance Product Reviews by Elsner are:
- Admin will flag, accept, and reject the customer's review
- Admin has the freedom to assign the best review in the different page category of the 'Best Reviews'
- They will give approval or rejection of a review using a mail
- Admin can change the look of a review with the help of additional CSS
- Customer can quickly post reviews
- Customers can see the best reviews
Product FAQs - Advance Option:
The Frequently Asked Questions section can be added to the product page with answers. This ensures that customers get organized and relevant information about the products and services they are taking. Some key features of the Product FAQs - Advance Option by Elsner are:
- Admin gets the capability to create, read, delete, update, and enable or disable the FAQs on the service pages
- They can manage the CSS to customize the font size, color, and width of this block
- This helps in displaying the information of products and services
Cart Verification - Mobile OTP
The app helps in performing a validation during the checkout process with the help of mobile OTP. The One Time Password is sent to the customer's registered mobile number using the Twilio SMS Gateway integration. Unique features of the Cart Verification–Mobile OTP by Elsner are:
- Admin can handle the text and design that appears on the frontend
- The cart validation is done using an OTP
- Optimizes the checkout process
- It has the integration of SMS gateway provided by Twilio
- The validation of information will be displayed at the backend
- This app is easy to use and install
Conclusion
Building a successful e-commerce store that is easy to browse with interactive functions and features is challenging. You can integrate more helpful apps during the Shopify development like Event Management with Tickets, Recipe Management, Order Notification by Elsner, and more. Shopify is an e-commerce cloud-based tool that helps structure the store and make it an ideal platform for customers.
