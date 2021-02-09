Growing demand for B2B marketing services in developing Eastern European economies seen as a key driver to future growth.

We have seen more B2B companies focusing on expanding their operations in Central and Eastern Europe and are looking for marketing agencies who know the environment and can provide localised support” — Annette Fernandes-Poyser, BBN Executive Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBN TARGETS EMERGING EUROPE FOR EXPANSION

Growing demand for B2B marketing services in developing economies seen as a key driver to future growth

BBN, the world’s B2B agency, announced today it has launched an initiative to attract and add new partners from Central and Eastern Europe, also known as Emerging Europe. The initiative will be led by BBN Partner Agency, Marco, headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic.

“For more than a year now, we have been researching how we might better position the BBN partnership with agencies in the region,” said Annette Fernandes-Poyser, BBN Executive Director. “What we have seen is that more B2B companies—particularly in the technology, energy and healthcare industries—are focusing on expanding their operations in Central and Eastern Europe and are looking for marketing agencies who know the environment and can provide localised support.”

The initiative will be led by BBN Czech Republic Partner, Marco. The team at Marco will focus their efforts on raising awareness of BBN in the region as well as coordinate recruitment of new partners.

“We are pleased to be leading this effort on behalf of BBN,” said Pavel Marek, Managing Director, Marco (BBN Czech Republic). “We have seen a positive impact on our agency since joining BBN more than 20 years ago and we want other agencies in the region to experience the same benefits we have.”

BBN aims to recruit new agency partners who focus on B2B marketing from Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Georgia, Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Monte Negro, Macedonia, Albania, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Greece.

“A number of the countries in Central and Eastern Europe are among the fastest growing economies in the world,” said Petr Marek, Executive Director, Marco (BBN Czech Republic). “Adding new partners will allow us to respond to client challenges by providing insightful, creative and effective campaigns that are carefully tailored to their operating regions.”

BBN’s approach is based on identifying integrated delivery teams, which have in-depth industry experience, technical and creative competencies, as well as geographic coverage. By drawing on an extensive and diverse global talent pool with a variety of highly specialised skill sets from our global partners, BBN is able to give clients a one-agency experience.

Recognised in 2020 as the Number 1 International B2B Marketing Agency , BBN partners employ more than a thousand B2B specialists working in 52 offices spanning 30 countries, and it has more than 300 clients from 23 different B2B sectors generating in excess of $172 million in global billings.

# # #

BBN is the world's leading independent partnership of international B2B communication agencies. For nearly three decades, agencies across the globe have worked together to develop and utilise a highly effective, uniform and structured approach to brand strategy, public relations, marketing and creative services to ensure award-winning results for all of our clients around the world. To learn more, go to bbn-international.com.

FOR PRESS ENQUIRIES

Ed Davis

ed@bbn-international.com

Showreel: BBN - The World's B2B Agency