LEFF Construction Design-Build Named NARI Regional CotY™ Winner for 2nd Consecutive Year

An AFTER image of the NARI Award-Winning Whole-House Remodel Project by LEFF Construction Design Build BEFORE image of the NARI Award-Winning Whole-House Remodel Project by LEFF Construction Design Build Contractor of the Year (CotY) Regional Award-Winning Whole Home Remodel in Glen Ellen, CA designed and remodeled byLEFF Construction Design Build, Sebastopol, CA

Small, employee-owned firm takes top design-build remodeling award for the second consecutive year for a whole-house renovation project in Glen Ellen, CA

Despite the many challenges due to the pandemic that our employees and clients faced in 2020, we managed to complete some truly beautiful remodeling projects. I'm so proud of the entire LEFF team.” — Dave Leff, CEO/President, LEFF Construction Design Build

SEBASTOPOL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) named LEFF Construction Design Build in Sebastopol, CA a 2021 Regional CotY Winner (Region 7 Southwest ) in the “Entire House Over $1,000,000” category in its’ annual awards competition.

NARI received 435 entries valued at over $128 million in remodeling projects.

Dave Leff, CEO/President of LEFF, said: “Despite the many challenges due to the pandemic that our employees and our clients faced in 2020, we managed to complete some truly beautiful remodeling projects. I’m am so proud of our very talented and creative design team. And our field crew consistently exhibits superbly crafted work in the finished project. This year, our crew completed their projects while maintaining super-strict safety protocols on our job sites to protect themselves, each other and especially, our clients and their families. All the LEFF teams deserve high praise for delivering another stunning project and for winning this award for the second year in a row."

The winning entry is a family retreat in the wine country hills of Glen Ellen, CA. There was so much deferred maintenance that the clients' first intention was to demolish, then rebuild, the structure. Instead, an extensive interior and exterior whole-home remodel was designed and built in two phases. The home is also rented as a destination/vacation home and is located in wildfire country. This made safety features a top priority, such as: fire-resistant materials and a metal roof, and smart-home security and intuitive controls for lighting (for vacationers arriving at night). For durability to withstand heavy use/multiple guests, slate tile and other highly durable tile materials and easy-clean counter surfaces are laid throughout the house. The newly enclosed, fully-conditioned patio is the perfect space for wine-tasting/chef events, small weddings, or family dinner parties.

See the amazing BEFORE/AFTER video slideshow here: https://leffconstruction.com/glen-ellen-nari-award-winning-whole-home-remodel/

About LEFF Construction Design Build

Founded in 1978 in Sebastopol, California, LEFF designs and builds residential remodeling and new home construction projects in Sonoma County. The LEFF Design-Build process helps define its core mission: to make every project a superior client experience. LEFF’s approach makes their entire team of architects, designers, estimators, project managers, and field crew accountable from beginning to the end of the project. Communication and accountability between all parties is transparent and consistent. The result: a beautiful custom project delivered on time and on budget, and very happy clients. See our website at LeffConstruction.com

