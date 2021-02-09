Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Job Announcement - Attorney

Attorney needed to serve North Dakota’s first Medical Legal Partnership-Legal Advocates for Health

Location:  Fargo                                                       Closing Date:  until filled

The Medical Legal Partnership (“MLP”) is collaboration between Legal Services of North Dakota, Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota, and local healthcare providers, including the Veteran Administration Medical Center. The MLP Collaboration is entitled Legal Advocates for Health (“LAH”). The LAH attorney will focus on growing the LAH. In addition to this outreach focus the LAH attorney will provide legal advice and representation to patients with civil legal issues that impact the social determinants of health. Aside from this direct client service the LAH attorney will provide education to healthcare staff and community education to organizations serving the patient population.   

Requirements:

  • JD with a license to practice law
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Commitment to providing high quality civil legal services to low income and senior individuals
  • Ability to interface and connect with the New American community, including individuals and leadership
  • Comfortable with the use of interpreters to interview and advise clients
  • Ability to interface with key stakeholders for the LAH
  • Ability to communicate with and educate healthcare providers about the LAH
  • Aptitude for public speaking
  • Interest in assisting with or spearheading opportunities for additional grants

Salary: DOE.  Excellent Benefit Package.

If interested, please submit your cover letter, resume, writing sample, law school transcript and three professional references by mail to:

Legal Services of North Dakota

LAH Project

PO Box 1327

Fargo, ND 58107-1327

Or email: apage@legalassist.org

LSND is an Equal Opportunity Employer.    LSND does not discriminate based on age, race, color, religion, gender, gender identity, disability, national origin or sexual preference.

