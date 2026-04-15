Fargo North students visit the Supreme Court

Fargo North Law and Justice students visited the Supreme Court on April 15, led by teacher Melissa Evensen. This is the second group that Mrs. Evensen has brought to the supreme court this year to observe an oral argument at the Supreme Court.

As part of their visit, students were also able to spend time with Secretary of State Michael Howe, Christoper Joseph, General Counsel to Governor Armstrong, and Justices Douglas Bahr and Mark Friese.

Following individual visits, the students had lunch on the 18th floor of the capitol, listened to oral arguments, and briefly visited the House chamber.

Secretary of State Michael Howe visited with students about the importance of voting, election security, and the many responsibilities assigned to the secretary of state.

Christopher Joseph, General Counsel for Governor Kelly Armstrong, explained his role and the work that he does in the governor's office.

Justices Bahr and Friese explained to students how they develop decisions for cases before the court.

The Law and Justice Class pose with Justices Mark Friese (centered left), and Justice Douglas Bahr (centered right).