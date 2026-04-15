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Judge Spahr visits Sunrise Elementary

After receiving an invitation from Mrs. Jennifer Erp, District Court Judge Marina Spahr visited with 5th Grade students at Sunrise Elementary School in Bismarck on April 15, 2026. During the visit, Judge Spahr spoke to students about the structure of the North Dakota Court System, the work of district judges and justices, the qualifications to be a judge, and the importance of jury duty in the legal system. The group of over 80 students eagerly asked Judge Spahr about how one becomes an attorney and the work that a judge does. Judge Spahr wrapped up her visit by inviting a group of students to participate in a mock trial, with the student-judge determining the guilt or innocence of the defendant in the fictional case of the missing cell phone.

Judge Spahr began by explaining the roles of each branch of government and how they relate to one another.

Above, Judge Spahr explained to students about the skills that are helpful for attorneys and judges.

Judge Spahr guided the students in their mock trial.

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Judge Spahr visits Sunrise Elementary

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