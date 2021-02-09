TruVideo Announces Integration with DealerSocket CRM at NADA 2021
TruVideo announces recent integration with DealerSocket CRM right in time for NADA’s Virtual Conference February 9th-11th 2021.
TruVideo now allows you to maximize your investment in DealerSocket. With this certified integration, we now offer a cohesive and streamlined sales process that Dealers have been looking for.”WELLESLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruVideo, a leading video and texting platform, has announced a new integration with DealerSocket’s award-winning CRM. As dealers are looking for the best way to engage customers during the pandemic, the TruVideo and DealerSocket integration comes at the perfect time.
— Douglas Chrystall - CTO TruVideo
As a result of the collaboration, automotive dealers utilizing DealerSocket CRM will use the TruVideo system to send personalized communications to prospects and customers. This allows salespeople to improve sales operations, to increase efficiencies, and to accelerate transactions.
The integration also allows DealerSocket users access to the TruSales platform in a centralized location. Sending video responses via text improves the response rate, builds trust through transparency, and humanizes and personalizes the digital retailing experience. TruVideo clients see an average increase of 20-30% in show rates. This process allows customers to spend less time in dealerships while promoting social distancing and safety for their customers.
The DealerSocket API integration logs communications right into the DealerSocket account profile creating visibility and accountability to everyone at the dealership.
-Douglas Chrystall, CTO TruVideo
To learn more about this integration or the TruVideo suite of solutions visit their virtual booth at NADA or contact TruVideo: Sales@TruVideo.com.
About TruVideo
TruVideo is a video-first texting platform to improve customer experience and increase sales and service revenue by communicating transparently. TruVideo’s platform offers streamlined service inspections, sales walkarounds, estimates, internal chat, approvals, and payments. This revolutionary platform fixes the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by connecting through personalized videos, texts, and mobile-friendly features. With all these features and the enhanced reporting on customer engagement and real-time sentiment, no product is as comprehensive as TruVideo. Learn more at www.TruVideo.com
About DealerSocket:
DealerSocket is a leading automotive technology platform that helps dealerships in the United States, Canada, and Australia improve profitability through a fully integrated suite of marketing, sales, service, customer experience, DMS, data mining, digital marketing, website, digital retailing, and inventory management solutions. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, DealerSocket employs more than 1,000 people and serves more than 10,000 dealerships and 300,000 active users in the United States, Canada, and Australia. DealerSocket’s advanced technology provides benchmarking data that paces the industry while its insightful experts identify trends and develop strategic roadmaps that help dealers optimize processes and operate more profitably. Visit DealerSocket.com for more information.
