Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,937 in the last 365 days.

TruVideo Announces Integration with DealerSocket CRM at NADA 2021

TruVideo now Integrated with DealerSocket

TruVideo now Integrated with DealerSocket

We're transforming the automotive experience

Transparency for customers, increased revenues for dealerships.

The TruVideo platform builds trust.

TruVideo announces recent integration with DealerSocket CRM right in time for NADA’s Virtual Conference February 9th-11th 2021.

TruVideo now allows you to maximize your investment in DealerSocket. With this certified integration, we now offer a cohesive and streamlined sales process that Dealers have been looking for.”
— Douglas Chrystall - CTO TruVideo
WELLESLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruVideo, a leading video and texting platform, has announced a new integration with DealerSocket’s award-winning CRM. As dealers are looking for the best way to engage customers during the pandemic, the TruVideo and DealerSocket integration comes at the perfect time.

As a result of the collaboration, automotive dealers utilizing DealerSocket CRM will use the TruVideo system to send personalized communications to prospects and customers. This allows salespeople to improve sales operations, to increase efficiencies, and to accelerate transactions.
The integration also allows DealerSocket users access to the TruSales platform in a centralized location. Sending video responses via text improves the response rate, builds trust through transparency, and humanizes and personalizes the digital retailing experience. TruVideo clients see an average increase of 20-30% in show rates. This process allows customers to spend less time in dealerships while promoting social distancing and safety for their customers.
The DealerSocket API integration logs communications right into the DealerSocket account profile creating visibility and accountability to everyone at the dealership.

“TruVideo now allows you to maximize your investment in DealerSocket. With this certified integration, we now offer a cohesive and streamlined sales process that Dealers have been looking for. “I would like to take this chance to thank the DealersSocket team for partnering with TruVideo and helping us make this happen.”
-Douglas Chrystall, CTO TruVideo

To learn more about this integration or the TruVideo suite of solutions visit their virtual booth at NADA or contact TruVideo: Sales@TruVideo.com.

About TruVideo
TruVideo is a video-first texting platform to improve customer experience and increase sales and service revenue by communicating transparently. TruVideo’s platform offers streamlined service inspections, sales walkarounds, estimates, internal chat, approvals, and payments. This revolutionary platform fixes the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by connecting through personalized videos, texts, and mobile-friendly features. With all these features and the enhanced reporting on customer engagement and real-time sentiment, no product is as comprehensive as TruVideo. Learn more at www.TruVideo.com

About DealerSocket:
DealerSocket is a leading automotive technology platform that helps dealerships in the United States, Canada, and Australia improve profitability through a fully integrated suite of marketing, sales, service, customer experience, DMS, data mining, digital marketing, website, digital retailing, and inventory management solutions. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, DealerSocket employs more than 1,000 people and serves more than 10,000 dealerships and 300,000 active users in the United States, Canada, and Australia. DealerSocket’s advanced technology provides benchmarking data that paces the industry while its insightful experts identify trends and develop strategic roadmaps that help dealers optimize processes and operate more profitably. Visit DealerSocket.com for more information.

April Rain
TruVideo
+1 781-819-0125
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

About TruVideo

You just read:

TruVideo Announces Integration with DealerSocket CRM at NADA 2021

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.