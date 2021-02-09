LG Announces Conformance To OpenChain 2.1 (ISO/IEC 5230)
The OpenChain Project announces LG Electronic’s conformance to OpenChain 2.1 (ISO/IEC 5230), the International Standard for open source license compliance.SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the OpenChain Project announced LG Electronic’s conformance to OpenChain 2.1 (ISO/IEC 5230), the International Standard for open source license compliance. This standard defines the key requirements of a quality open source compliance program, and helps to both reduce errors and increase efficiency across the global supply chain.
“LG Electronics has been part of the OpenChain community since early in our deployment as an industry standard,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “Their formal adoption of ISO 5230 continues their long-term investment in great governance in this field, and continues their leadership role both in the Korean market and beyond. I am looking forward to continuing our collaboration and benefiting from the significant contributions of the LG Electronics team to knowledge, understanding and efficiency in this space.”
“LG Electronics has long been a leader in open source process management as well as an early adopter of the OpenChain specification,” said I.P. Park, CTO of LG Electronics. “Our alignment with ISO 5230 underlines and reinforces this important commitment and serves to illustrate how this international standard supports organizations across the consumer electronics industry.”
About the OpenChain Project
OpenChain began when a group of open source compliance professionals met in a conference lounge and chatted about how so much duplicative, redundant open source license compliance work was being done inefficiently in the software supply chain simply. They realized that while each company did the same work behind the scenes in a different manner the output for downstream recipients could not realistically be relied on because there was no visibility into the process that generated the output.
The answer the early principles of this discussion arrived at was to standardize open source compliance, make it transparent and build trust across the ecosystem. The project began as outreach to the community with the idea of a new standard for open source license compliance with slides titled, “When Conformity is Innovative.” A growing community quickly recognized the value of this approach and contributed to the nascent collaboration soon named The OpenChain Project.
