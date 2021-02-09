Railroad Work to Close Crossing in Hyde Tuesday Afternoon

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that RJ Corman Railroad will perform rail repairs at the crossing in Hyde tomorrow, February 9.

This work is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM. Since the repair location is in the center of the track, a full closure of the crossing on Route 1001/Washington Street is necessary. Drivers should plan ahead and choose alternate routes during this work.

The late day start time is intended to avoid school bus activity and predicted snowfall. Drivers may encounter travel delays and should remain alert for flaggers in the area directing traffic to alternate routes.

Work is expected to be complete before 8:00 PM.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution around the work zone, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care, and to "Always expect a train."

PennDOT encourages drivers to "Know before they go" and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

