NEXVOO® Healthcare announces available supply of US-manufactured N95, 3-ply, and health-tech masks to combat COVID-19
To accommodate the need for PPE during the pandemic, NEXVOO® Healthcare is offering immediate shipment of most products.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXVOO® Healthcare is an Indianapolis-based PPE manufacturer and international distributor for various American-made N95, 3-PLY, and health-tech masks. NEXVOO® Healthcare’s goal to help align its support to the demand being driven by various world-renowned doctors and the new Biden administration. The new mandates are providing more aggressive plans of action to help stop the spread of the COVID virus over the next six months and beyond. NEXVOO® Healthcare is ramping up inventory to help support the global pandemic. These American-made products help guarantee quality, quick shipping times, and reduced costs.
Bill Xu, CEO of NEXVOO® Healthcare, comments on this new availability “We are so excited to have these masks in stock and ready for our customers’ to order. These locally-sourced N95 and 3-ply masks help allow NEXVOO® Healthcare to bring the products quicker to their customer’s doorsteps.”
John Gayman, US President of Operations, states “The global demand for the N95 masks is rapidly increasing. We hope to bring this supply to nurses, doctors, healthcare workers, and now even the general consumers to help stop transmission before it reaches hospitals. We are hopeful that the general public starts to understand that standard cotton masks are effective enough.” The popular N95 masks with 95% filtration and comfortable fabric allow people to get safe and comfortable at the same time.
Mr. Gayman went on to say, “To help further stop the spread of the virus, we are releasing our new BREEZE mask, which is a USA-produced clear, anti-fog mask with built-in fans, UVC sanitation, and two 99% efficiency filters. We think this will provide a best-of-class solution in the world of masks.”
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, NEXVOO® Healthcare is optimistic about its’ ability to ensure the safety of its customers.
