Visme Integrates Google Analytics to Streamline Business Data

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Businesses all over the world look to Google Analytics to analyze data and statistics about customer interest and internal strengths and weaknesses. Digital analytics play a critical role in today’s economy as traditional brick-and-mortar and e-commerce businesses rely on valuable data for continued success.Today, Visme , one of the leading visual content creation platforms providing B2B and B2C teams with the freedom to create on-brand assets including presentations, infographics and more, announced its Google Analytics integration for users to add beautiful and collaborative data charts.Users can now sign in to their Google Analytics accounts and pull reports directly into Visme to create beautiful data visualizations for their presentations, documents, infographics and more. Users never have to leave Visme to pull key business information from Google Analytics into their Visme projects.“We know that Google Analytics holds key marketing and sales information for many businesses and believe it will provide our content creators with the flexibility to import valuable data,” says Payman Taei , founder and president of Visme. “The Google Analytics integration is part of our larger initiative to connect our users with systems that they already know and love in an effort to make their workflows more seamless and cut down on content creation time.”From engaging presentations and infographics to documents, videos and more, Visme helps teams and individuals scale and control their content creation by centralizing all media assets into one easily-accessible location. Its unique platform empowers anyone to create interactive and on-brand content, no matter their design background. Visme is perfect for marketers, sales teams, human resources, training and development proposes, and more.With millions of photo, video and icon assets, thousands of pre-made templates, and a large library of proprietary animated graphics, Visme users can create branded visual communication faster than ever. Much like Google Slides and Docs, Visme allows teams to collaborate through annotations or comments on any of Visme projects before they are published to the world. Visme also allows users to integrate with other web applications that they already know and love to improve production workflow.Along with the Google Analytics Integration, Visme has added a feature to make presenting even easier. The presentation pointer feature allows users to highlight exactly what they are talking about on each presentation slide to help audiences follow along. Visme has also decreased the size of GIF file downloads by over 45%, making GIFs even more optimal for sharing in newsletters, blog posts, social media content and more. These updates along with bug fixes, internal improvements and more, can be found here Visme offers individuals, small business, and large enterprise plans as well as discounts for students, educators and non-profit organizations. To learn more about Visme’s plans, please visit https://www.visme.co/pricing/ Visme recently completed its Beta testing of a new and improved update to its program and currently provides services to over 8 million users.To learn more about Visme, please visit: https://www.visme.co/ . Try Visme for free by registering at https://dashboard.visme.co/v2/register About VismeBased out of Rockville, Maryland, Visme is an all-in-one visual content creation platform. Since 2013, Visme has been the driving engine behind innovative visual content creation for individuals and teams. Visme’s platform empowers anyone to create interactive branded content including presentations, infographics, graphics or even videos, no matter their design background.To learn more about Visme, please visit https://www.visme.co/ ###

