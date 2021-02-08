Bridge replacement work over I-94 in Detroit begins today

Contact:

February 8, 2021 -- This year, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be replacing three overpasses over I-94 in the city of Detroit. This work is in advance of the I-94 modernization project and will provide mobility and connectivity for the local neighborhood traffic when the rebuilding of I-94 in Detroit begins in 2024.

Today, crews will close the Frontenac Street, Cadillac Avenue, and Burns Street overpasses. The closures are required to allow for prep work ahead of scheduled demolitions later this month. These overpasses are expected to reopen by the end of the calendar year, with all work on this $26.7 million investment is scheduled to be completed in early 2022.

Both directions of I-94 will be closed between I-75 and Conner Avenue the last two weekends in February to demolish the Frontenac Street and Burns Street overpasses. During the closures, all traffic will be detoured to M-3 (Gratiot Avenue). An additional weekend closure will be needed in March to remove the Cadillac Avenue overpass. Details on timing and detours will be announced closer to the scheduled demolitions.

This ongoing bridge replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing more than 60 bridges between Conner Road and I-96. Follow the I-94 modernization project on the web at https://I94Detroit.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I94Detroit or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/I94Detroit.