ColoringBook.com City and State Coloring Books educational program at Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc

Covering City, County, State and Federal entities ColoringBook.com | Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. debuts educational coloring book program.ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new national program St. Louis publisher Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com debuts educational program covering City, County, State and Federal entities in coloring and activity books currently includes New York City, St. Louis, Chicago and more. Cities nationally are receiving books in retail business, libraries, schools and organizations helping educate on various parts of the USA. Many cities and states are having their own custom books created now at Coloringbook.com.
Used as a teaching and learning tool the 50 United States Coloring Book The Greatest Nation in History with activities and games book is designed to be a fun educational activity book to help children understand the 50 United States of America. Designed for youth of all ages and those who wish to learn and educate others on the 50 States. Each state is highlighted with its own page; the 60 page book will certainly entertain and teach an entire of classroom of students for many hours.
The companies various educational books range in size from 5.5 x 8.5 to 8.5 x 11 and larger sizes like 11 x 17 and 17 x 22 all manufactured in St. Louis, MO. The books retail from 1.99 to 8.99 and cover many topics. Through fun activities like matching and more, the interactive coloring books are both entertaining and educational. This approach to teaching captures the imagination and creativity of students, and helps them become excited to learn about all of the 50 States and many other topics. Approved by teachers and educators, the line of coloring and activity books are great gifts for any student or classroom. Get a copy for your family, group, school or a student today! For more information visit www.ColoringBook.com .
