Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Congratulates New MWSU Governors

JEFFERSON CITY —State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, congratulates St. Joseph-area residents Lisa Norton and Bob Wollenman on their confirmations as members of the Missouri Western State University (MWSU) Board of Governors. Both individuals were appointed to their positions by the governor in 2020 and were confirmed by the Missouri Senate last week.

Newly confirmed members of the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors, Lisa Norton and Bob Wollenman, pose for a photograph in the Senate chamber. From left: Bob Norton, Lisa Norton, Bob Wollenman, Connie Wollenman, Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, Sen. Dan Hegeman and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

Lisa Norton is president and chief operating officer at BioZyme, a St. Joseph-based provider of animal nutrition products. A master’s graduate of the University of Missouri, Norton is a certified public accountant and previously served as an accounting professor at MWSU. Her term on the Board of Governors ends in 2025.

Bob Wollenman is general manager of St. Joseph-based Deluxe Truck Stop. A graduate of MWSU, with a degree in marketing, Wollenman has chaired the National Association of Truckstop Owners and served on the boards of the United Way of St. Joseph and the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. A past member of the university’s foundation board, he also was instrumental in creating Hillcrest Ministries, a homelessness recovery program now known as Pivotal Point. His term on the MWSU Board of Governors expires in 2026.

“It is my pleasure to support Lisa Norton and Bob Wollenman’s confirmations to the Board of Governors,” Senator Luetkemeyer said. “Both of these individuals are strong supporters of Missouri Western and I’m confident they will be tremendous additions to the university’s leadership.”

The eight-member Missouri Western State University Board of Governors establishes policies, by-laws, rules and regulations for the four-year public university, founded in 1915 and located in St. Joseph.

