InsightsNow Announces U.S. team expansion with six new hires, promotion

InsightsNow New Hires

Behavioral research company adds experts to serve clients, bolster innovative studies and expand reach

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightsNow, a behavioral research firm, has expanded its U.S. team. They have added six new hires: Michael Dimanshtein, Tanner Hill, Kenny McMahon, Merva Morina, Renee Novak, and Art Siegert, to strengthen InsightNow’s reach and expertise in the insights industry. They have also promoted current team member Kayte Hamilton to a newly created role to support their recently launched Innovation Center.

"We are thrilled that we’ve been able to expand not only our services, but also our team, during these recent months." said Dave Lundahl, CEO & Founder at InsightsNow. "These new team members help solidify our expertise in effective behavioral research, and will help us continue to guide our client projects in an ever-changing marketplace—so that we can provide the best actionable insights possible."

New InsightsNow Team Members include:

Art Siegert - Vice President of Marketing

Art Siegert is a self-starter and strategic thinker with a strong focus on tactical execution, who loves building winning teams. During his career, he has held various marketing leadership roles within SaaS, market research, non-profit, and fintech. Art oversees the marketing department at InsightsNow, where he works hand-in-hand with sales and project management to boost brand awareness, drive revenue, and implement growth strategies. He holds a degree in art from Asbury College with an emphasis on graphic design, and has been recognized by his industry peers with multiple American Advertising Awards® (Addys) for his work. https://www.linkedin.com/in/artsiegert/

Kenny McMahon - Senior Research Director

Kenny McMahon is a researcher who uses collaboration and creativity that lead to insights, and is passionate about creating products that deliver consumer-centric solutions. His experience lies with global cross-functional businesses, where he led and managed end-to-end applied product research, innovations, insights and strategies. Kenny has worked at multiple companies as a senior scientist, and is now the Senior Research Director for InsightsNow where he will continue to use his skills of product innovation, consumer research and consumer insights. He holds a graduate degree in project management and a PhD in food science with a focus on consumer and sensory research from Washington State University. https://www.linkedin.com/in/kenny-mcmahon/

Tanner Hill - Associate Software Developer

Tanner Hill joins the InsightsNow team as an associate software developer, working on all the latest technologies to fuel the best research. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Western Oregon University. https://www.linkedin.com/in/tanner-hill-4117001b8/

Merva Morina - Fielding Coordinator Associate

Merva Morina joins the team with strong experience in transportation, customer service, supply chain management and operations management. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in communication and media studies from Northeastern Illinois University.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/merva-morina-029a60160/

Michael Dimanshtein - Research Analyst

Michael Dimanshtein joins the InsightsNow team as a research analyst where he can put his curiosity, coding skills and customer service to work. Michael has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Indiana University and a master’s degree in european studies from Georg August Universität, Germany.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaeldimanshtein/

Renee Novak - Project Director

Renee Novak brings sixteen years of experience in marketing research in food service with a specialization in project planning, quantitative research, and community management. She joins the InsightsNow team as a project director. https://www.linkedin.com/in/reneenovak/



Promotions include:

Kayte Hamilton

Kayte Hamilton has transitioned to a new role as Director of the Innovation Center at InsightsNow, supporting the company’s recently launched Innovation Center—where the team’s expertise meets the latest research technology through access to thought leadership, proprietary behavioral scores and research methods. She is responsible for product management, growth, expansion and customer service within this new behavioral research portal; and will work cross-departmentally to ensure success for all users and clients. https://www.linkedin.com/in/kaytehamilton/

About InsightsNow

InsightsNow, an award-winning behavioral research firm, partners with companies across a wide array of industry verticals to accelerate marketing, branding and product development decisions for disruptive innovations achieving a cleaner, healthier, happier world. Insights are provided via custom solutions and assisted DIY tools based on proprietary behavioral frameworks to help find answers faster, improving your speed-to and success-in market. www.insightsnow.com

