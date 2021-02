Royalton Barracks/DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B200408

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/07/2021 at approximately 5:36 pm

STREET: South Windsor Street

TOWN: Royalton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Broad Brook Road

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet/snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jonathan Steele

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, airbag deployment

INJURIES: unknown. Transported for precautionary measures

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 02/07/2021 at approximately 5:36 pm, Vermont State Police along with South Royalton Rescue and the Royalton Fire

Department responded to a single motor vehicle crash on South Windsor Street in South Royalton, VT.

Upon arrival a red 2017 Toyota Prius had struck a tree head on.

The vehicle operator was identified as Mr. Jonathan Steele by his Vermont photo driver's license.

While Troopers were conducting an investigation for the crash, Mr. Steele

appeared impaired. Mr. Steele was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical

Center for possible injuries. After an investigation, Mr. Steele was issued a citation to appear in Vermont

Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 04/13/21 at 08:00 am to answer to

the charge of DUI.

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/13/2021 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.