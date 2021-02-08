Williston Barracks / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A100426
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: February 7, 2021 / 2158 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 12 Intersection Beach Road, Elmore
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Scott A. Wooster
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle off the roadway on VT Route 12 at the intersection of Beach Road in the Town of Elmore. The operator was identified as Scott A. Wooster. After further investigation, Wooster was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently placed in custody for the suspicion of driving under the influence and was transported to Morrisville PD for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: April 28, 2021 / 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.