Williston Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A100426

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                        

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: February 7, 2021 / 2158 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 12 Intersection Beach Road, Elmore

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Scott A. Wooster                                             

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle off the roadway on VT Route 12 at the intersection of Beach Road in the Town of Elmore. The operator was identified as Scott A. Wooster. After further investigation, Wooster was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently placed in custody for the suspicion of driving under the influence and was transported to Morrisville PD for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  April 28, 2021 / 1230 hours        

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

