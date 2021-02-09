The Investor Revolution is Being Televised
Daniel Summers, CEO of eVest Technology, brings a level of knowledge and experience to his technology company and platform that is extremely valuable to investors. eVest Marketplace provides alternative investing options outside of traditional stocks.
eVest Marketplace Symbolizes the Rise of the Little GuyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is often said that change is the only constant. Disruption was the name of the game in 2020 and it will likely continue to be the dominant theme in 2021. When the word “disruptor” is used, most people shift their thoughts to specific industries, such as the auto industry, that are being disrupted by new, comparably green technologies. However, as recent events show, Wall Street is also being disrupted.
The investing public has had enough from the greedy Wall Street bourgeoisie and finally taking matters into its own hands. Platforms like eVest Marketplace are already lining up anticipating this long-overdue market transformation.
“The pandemic actually helped fuel this retail trading saga in that lockdowns created a vacuum in which to spend cash. Multiple rounds of stimulus, excess savings, low consumer debt, and rising home equity amped up retail investor participation,” noted Daniel Summers, CEO of eVest Technology.
If you watched CNBC in recent weeks, you have surely heard about the battle between Wall Street power brokers and Reddit Robinhooders. Here is a brief recap of the events. The Wall Street suits excessively shorted GameStop, AMC, and other “old economy” stocks, assuming they would remain penny stocks or even drop toward zero as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reshape the economy. The plan was logical yet motivated by wanton greed.
Instead of pushing for a ban on stock shorts and “put” options that empower investors to make heaps of money as a result of business failures, unemployment, and prolonged human misery, the Reddit and Robinhood crowds took an alternative approach by scooping up as much GameStop and AMC stock as they could. This strategic approach forced the Wall Street bears to cover their risk exposure by purchasing shares of the same stocks they “faded”, effectively sending the prices of those shares higher.
Nick Colas, the founder of DataTrek Research, stated the following regarding the GameStop situation: “It’s dramatic, and you don’t see this magnitude very often. But when it happens, it’s spectacular.”
GameStop which posted losses in 8 of the last 10 quarters blew past the $340 mark ($20B valuation) in spite of the fact that the company will likely be out of business within the next half-decade.
Out with the Old, In with the New
Wall Street has clearly been put on notice. The Reddit and Robinhood crew are perfectly willing to counter the financial elite’s ability to profit off of failed enterprises and the pandemic. Redditors and Robinhooders are colluding with one another to move stock prices in the opposite direction of where they should go, essentially making the stock market illogical and nonsensical.
CNBC investment analyst Jim Cramer of Mad Money fame chimed in on the drama, stating, "Squeeze of a lifetime. Not since Resorts International have I seen one like this… Now you see why I spent so much time tweeting about it? "
The anti-establishment ethos is rooted in the millennials’ disdain for the establishment built in the 50s and 60s that still controls commerce as well as the United States’ political scene. The millennial and Generation Z age cohorts are displaying a powerful irreverence for convention. These young adults are turning to internet message boards, disruptive stock trading apps, and alternative investment opportunities through the likes of the eVest Marketplace.
eVest Symbolizes the Rise of the Little Guy
The days of institutional investors sharing knowledge with one another and raking in the cash while Main Street struggles are quickly fading away. The pendulum is clearly swinging in favor of retail investors, headed by those who embrace disruptive and alternative platforms to shift the balance of power back to the people. This is precisely why eVest is quickly gaining recognition as a proven alternative investing vehicle. Everyday people use eVest to invest their hard-earned money in businesses and other money-making ventures. This is a stark contrast to faceless institutional investors who manipulate stock prices, overarching commerce, and even society’s political power brokers.
eVest takes the investing revolution a step beyond where the Redditors and Robinhooders took it in prior weeks. eVest provides alternative investing options outside of traditional stocks, opening up much-appreciated avenues for investment that were previously unavailable. There is a growing call for economic change and eVest is spearheading the revolution.
The Times, They are A-Changin’
The public’s opportunity to take full control of its investing dollars without interference from the corporate crooks on Wall Street and third parties has finally arrived. The days of Wall Street referring to retail investor funds as “dumb money” are now giving way to an era in which retail will be viewed as “smart money” backed by in-depth knowledge and hordes of fellow investors ready and willing to spark the investing revolution.
So-called dumb money bought GameStop and AMC long while so-called smart money shorted these stocks and we are witnessing the people winning. It is the investing public’s way of saying “No more!” to the titans of Wall Street. This is also just the beginning of the disruption of the investing landscape.
“If I’m right, things are about to get even more interesting. Robinhood just raised another $2.4B to help build for the future to service retail investors. This is the new norm and eVest wants in on it,” added Summers.
About eVest Marketplace
The eVest Marketplace makes it easy for everyday people to invest in alternative investments. eVest was created several years ago to provide the investing public with invaluable access to diverse investment opportunities ranging from cannabis business ventures to housing, vacation properties, land arbitrage, and more. eVest’s alternative investments help investors personalize and diversify their investment portfolios through a no-fee marketplace.
Those interested in learning more about the eVest Marketplace are invited to add their email and additional contact information to the eVest Marketplace Contact Form or dial (904) 501-7693. Interested parties can also visit https://www.evestmarketplace.com/ to learn more.
