DALLAS TEXAS REALTOR® MARLIN WILBUR EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

What you get from Veteran Real Estate Partners is honor, courage, and commitment from our agents. Our mission is “Served and still Serving!””DALLAS , TEXAS , USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marlin Wilbur is an extremely intelligent, dynamic, and powerful Real Estate Broker and Owner of Veteran Real Estate Partners in Dallas, Texas. He is also a retired United States Marine Corps Veteran with over 20 years of serving our country.
Marlin was born in Dublin, Georgia, and graduated from East Laurens High School, and played basketball at Brewton Parker College. While attending college and trying to figure out what he genuinely wanted to do with his life, Marlin reflected on his older brother, Willie. “I really admired him and looked up to him. Willie joined the Marine Corps while I was still in high school and I noticed how it changed him completely. " He says, "I saw him become a more mature and responsible young man and I wanted that for myself.” Marlin enlisted in the Marine Corps in November 1994 and went to Boot Camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. Once he graduated from Boot Camp, he went to his first duty station at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Marlin worked in human resources where he worked on Marines' pay, legal and promotions, and awards that concerned the Marines. He later relocated to Garden City, New York, working with the First Marine Corps District Recruiting Command. “It was while I was here that I saw how much respect Americans had for the Marines. We had an annual Marine Corps Ball Ceremony where top-ranked 4-star VIP Commanders, as well as celebrities, attended.”
Marlin transferred again to Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, living on-base as a Drill Instructor, training civilians and turning them into Marines in a three-month time span. Marlin graduated from Drill Instructor School on September 13, 2001, from San Diego CA, two days after the infamous attack on our country. He recalls, “All the flights were canceled, and I had to travel back to New York to check out of my unit, so I drove to the east coast with 5 other guys and the adrenaline levels were insane! My job at this present moment was to train these civilians into being America's top fighting force for wartime situations!
After completing Drill Instructor Duty, Marlin was transferred to Headquarters Marine Corps where he served as the Company Gunnery Sergeant and First Sergeant for 4 years. While stationed there, he was transferred to Marine Corps Base Quantico where he trained Officer Candidates and gave them the guidance and training to become Officers in the Marine Corps. Once Marlin finished his tour at HQMC, he transferred back to Camp Lejeune, NC again for his final destination. Marlin would spend his last 6 years in the Marine Corps at Marine Special Operations Command and II Marine Headquarters Group before retiring from the Marine Corps.
Having bought and sold several houses throughout his Military career, Marlin decided to retire in Dallas, Texas, with his wife and kids and get back into Real Estate. “It seemed like a perfect fit for me because I enjoy working with people and making sure they utterly understand the home buying process. I am especially, sensitive to the needs of our Veterans and their families, and I want to make sure that I am there to guide them through the process every step of the way. I obtained my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification because I am very serious when I say I love serving our Veterans. ”
Marlin is also the Founder of the “The Elite Force Home Savings Program” where buyers and sellers receive a credit of 25% at closing from the representing Agent. He says, "What you get from Veteran Real Estate Partners is honor, courage, and commitment from our agents. Our mission is “Served and still Serving!”
The communities in which Marlin serves are Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving, Mansfield, Argyle, Midlothian, Plano, as well as those who are relocating to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth.
