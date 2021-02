TRUMP MUST BE CONVICTED - National Town Hall Press Release

Trump Must Be Convicted National Town Hall. This event was held yesterday with a very prestigious panel of speakers -- all information at http://worldmhc.org

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASE - 8 February 2021 - WorldMHC.Org The World Mental Health Coalition held a National Town Hall yesterday titled THE IMPERATIVE OF CONVICTING DONALD TRUMP. A video of the two-hour Town Hall is available at our website - worldmhc.orgdirect link: https://youtu.be/lsma3y3d0LA All Panelists agreed it is vitally important to the nation’s health and democracy that Trump be convicted by the Senate. All further agreed that regardless of Senate outcome Trump should face criminal prosecution for engaging in seditious conspiracy against the U.S. Congress as it pursued its Constitutional responsibilities as well as for violating federal and state election laws and other charges.Most importantly at this time, all Panelists agreed the Senate must conduct a serious trial calling all relevant witnesses, by subpoena if necessary, including now citizen Donald Trump. The trial must not be abbreviated or shortchanged as some in Congress are wrongly and dangerously advocating.The prestigious Panel of Speakers at the Town Hall included:LAURENCE TRIBE - Constitutional Scholar at the Harvard Law School and one of the country’s most influential Constitutional Law expertsNORMAN EISEN - Former Special Counsel for Trump’s First Impeachment Trial, former ambassador to the Czech Republic, and former White House Special Counsel for Barack ObamaCLAIRE FINKELSTEIN – Criminal lawyer, Distinguished Professor of Law and Philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and Director of the Center for Ethics and the Rule of LawREP. GERRY CONNOLLY - Member of the House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee as well as the House Committee on Foreign Affairs; Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations and Chairman of the U.S. Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary AssemblyRICHARD PAINTER - Former Chief White House Counsel for George W. Bush, founding board member of Take Back our Republic, and former chair of CREW, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in WashingtonRUTH BEN-GHIAT - Professor of history at New York University and a leading international expert on fascism and authoritarian leadersBANDY LEE - Forensic psychiatrist, violence expert, and President of the World Mental Health CoalitionMore information at: CasetoConvict.org or DangerousCase.orgMedia interviews can be arranged with the panelists by emailing to conference@bandylee.com.Additional timely and useful information is at CaseToConvict.org