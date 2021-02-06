NATIONAL TOWN HALL - TRUMP MUST BE CONVICTED - Sunday, 7 Feb, 2pm ET
It is imperative the Senate convict former President Donald Trump. At this National Town Hall a special group of major speakers this Sunday, 7 Feb, 2pm ETWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPECIAL NATIONAL TOWN HALL - Sunday, 7 Feb, 2pm ET
Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/139949965113
The nation faces a historic reckoning. It is imperative the Senate convict former President Donald Trump. At this National Town Hall an extraordinary group of our country’s greatest legal scholars, mental health professionals, and historians will each make statements followed by an extensive question period for the media. Media who attend will also be given opportunity for one-on-one interviews with the Panelists.
Panelists:
LAURENCE TRIBE - Constitutional Scholar, Harvard Law School
NORMAN EISEN - Special Counsel for Trump's First Impeachment and Trial
RICHARD PAINTER - Former Chief White House Counsel for George W. Bush
REP. GERRY CONNOLLY - Member, House Oversight Committee, and Chairman, House Subcommittee on Government Operations
CLAIRE FINKELSTEIN – Criminal Lawyer, University of Pennsylvania
RUTH BEN-GHIAT - Historian, New York University
BANDY LEE - Moderator and President, World Mental Health Coalition
Press Contact: Mark Bruzonsky – 202 495-1235 – 202 Number2 – Mark@Bruzonsky.com
Mark Bruzonsky
MarkBruzonsky.com
+1 202-495-1235
