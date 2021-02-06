Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,112 in the last 365 days.

NATIONAL TOWN HALL - TRUMP MUST BE CONVICTED - Sunday, 7 Feb, 2pm ET

It is imperative the Senate convict former President Donald Trump. At this National Town Hall a special group of major speakers this Sunday, 7 Feb, 2pm ET

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPECIAL NATIONAL TOWN HALL - Sunday, 7 Feb, 2pm ET
Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/139949965113

The nation faces a historic reckoning. It is imperative the Senate convict former President Donald Trump. At this National Town Hall an extraordinary group of our country’s greatest legal scholars, mental health professionals, and historians will each make statements followed by an extensive question period for the media. Media who attend will also be given opportunity for one-on-one interviews with the Panelists.

Panelists:

LAURENCE TRIBE - Constitutional Scholar, Harvard Law School
NORMAN EISEN - Special Counsel for Trump's First Impeachment and Trial
RICHARD PAINTER - Former Chief White House Counsel for George W. Bush
REP. GERRY CONNOLLY - Member, House Oversight Committee, and Chairman, House Subcommittee on Government Operations
CLAIRE FINKELSTEIN – Criminal Lawyer, University of Pennsylvania
RUTH BEN-GHIAT - Historian, New York University
BANDY LEE - Moderator and President, World Mental Health Coalition

Press Contact: Mark Bruzonsky – 202 495-1235 – 202 Number2 – Mark@Bruzonsky.com

Mark Bruzonsky
MarkBruzonsky.com
+1 202-495-1235
email us here

You just read:

NATIONAL TOWN HALL - TRUMP MUST BE CONVICTED - Sunday, 7 Feb, 2pm ET

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.