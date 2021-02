NATIONAL TOWN HALL - TRUMP MUST BE CONVICTED - Sunday, 7 Feb, 2pm ET

It is imperative the Senate convict former President Donald Trump. At this National Town Hall a special group of major speakers this Sunday, 7 Feb, 2pm ET

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPECIAL NATIONAL TOWN HALL - Sunday, 7 Feb, 2pm ETThe nation faces a historic reckoning. It is imperative the Senate convict former President Donald Trump. At this National Town Hall an extraordinary group of our country’s greatest legal scholars, mental health professionals, and historians will each make statements followed by an extensive question period for the media. Media who attend will also be given opportunity for one-on-one interviews with the Panelists.Panelists:LAURENCE TRIBE - Constitutional Scholar, Harvard Law SchoolNORMAN EISEN - Special Counsel for Trump's First Impeachment and TrialRICHARD PAINTER - Former Chief White House Counsel for George W. BushREP. GERRY CONNOLLY - Member, House Oversight Committee, and Chairman, House Subcommittee on Government OperationsCLAIRE FINKELSTEIN – Criminal Lawyer, University of PennsylvaniaRUTH BEN-GHIAT - Historian, New York UniversityBANDY LEE - Moderator and President, World Mental Health CoalitionPress Contact: Mark Bruzonsky – 202 495-1235 – 202 Number2 – Mark@Bruzonsky.com