Heart N Hands' Celebrates February Heart Health Month with “Know Your Four" Campaign to Increase Heart Health Awareness
In celebration of February, known as American Hearth Month, Heart N Hands (HNH) launched its “Know Your Four” campaign to educate people about heart disease's four major risk factors. Throughout this month, HNH will include valuable information on its website and social media platforms to help the public understand and manage your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body mass index numbers, all which are linked to heart disease.
As heart disease continues to be the number one killer of women, Heart N Hands' goal is to spread awareness regarding heart disease prevention and overall health and to offer support and educational tools to act as a catalyst towards a healthy mind and body. “Know Your Four” will teach people to be aware of the right numbers and on how to live a heart healthy life.
Know Your Four
Blood Pressure – According to the American Heart Association, the healthy target for blood pressure is 120/80 mm. High blood pressure can narrow your arteries, which disrupts proper blood flow to your heart or brain and can trigger a heart attack or stroke.
Cholesterol - A healthy blood cholesterol target is lower than 200 mg/dL. Too much cholesterol can lead to plaque buildup inside your blood vessels causing your arteries to harden and narrow, which limits blood flow. These blockages can create a heart attack or, if located in the brain, a stroke.
Blood Sugar - Your blood glucose number should be 100 mg/dL or less. Extra sugar in your bloodstream is a sign of diabetes, a disease that can harm every organ in your body, while also damaging nerves and blood vessels.
Body Mass Index/Waist Circumference - A key indicator for health risks based on height and weigh, your BMI is a measure of body fat based on your height and weight. Here are suggested BMI Categories: Underweight = <18.5, Normal weight = 18.5–24.9, Overweight = 25–29.9 and Obesity = BMI of 30 or greater.
February will feature the following Heart N Hands events: "Love Your Heart" Fitness Sessions & Heart Health Screenings on the Lafitte Greenway in New Orleans from February 13 through March 6 (more details to follow on the Heart N Hands website) and two "Shop for Good" Kendra Scott Shopping Events. The New Orleans' shopping event is in-person on February 11th, 3-5 PM at two Locations: Lakeside Mall at 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd #23, Metairie, LA and 5757 Magazine St Suite C, New Orleans, LA. In addition, the two day event will also be held online to benefit the HNH Memphis and Nashville, TN affiliates. You can also place an order by phone and mention Heart N Hands.
Heart N Hands, a 501 (c) 3 organization, partners with several organizations that share its focus to provide important heart health and wellness information to improve the health of our communities. They have held educational seminars or events with the American Heart Association, WomenHeart (National Coalition of Women with Heart Disease), Girl Scouts, Girls on the Run, Links, Inc., college sororities, as well as various other nonprofit organizations. In the past 6 years, Heart N Hands has educated over 4,500 girls and their families and trained over 300 girls in Hands ONLY CPR through the American Heart Association New Orleans.
Founded in New Orleans, Louisiana, by Essence Banks, HNH aims to educate young women with fun and interactive activities that encourage a heart healthy lifestyle. "We empower young girls to take their heart health in their hands by providing them with the information, educational tools and the support they need to maintain and sustain a heart healthy lifestyle," Banks said. Through in-person and virtual exercise and yoga classes, cooking healthy demonstrations, grocery store tours, and food label education classes, Heart N Hands provides an array of opportunities for everyone to explore a heart healthy lifestyle. Popular virtual events that aim to encourage young girls and women include Energizing Morning Flow with Nina & Essence, A Peaceful Practice of Yoga, and Dance Your Heart Out Zumba.
During these times with the coronavirus pandemic postponing or limiting many live events, Heart N Hands has found innovative ways to continue its mission. In October 2020, it hosted its first annual 3-Day "Running for the HEART" Run/Walk 5K (scheduled in 2021 for September 17-19) and partnered with No Kid Hungry to create "Fruit Friday", which provided over 400 grade school children fresh fruit and heart health education along with their school lunch. Other accomplishments include providing fitness instruction and heart health education to over 100 Girl Scouts in the Louisiana East Chapter who earned their “new” Heart N Hands "Love Your Heart" patch.
Banks, a heart disease survivor of 16 years, founded Heart N Hands when she realized heart disease could happen to anyone. "I thought the diagnosis of heart disease was impossible since I did not have any risk factors. I'm not overweight, I don't smoke and don't have any of the typical risk factors. That's when I decided to educate young women, especially young girls. 80% of heart disease is preventable. That's why I tell people if you feel something is wrong, get it checked out."
About Heart N Hands
Heart N Hands is a nonprofit organization based in New Orleans, Louisiana, whose mission is to spread heart health awareness, prevention, and education for young girls in our community. Founded in September 2014 by Essence Harris Banks, a heart disease survivor since 2004, the organization continues to expand with affiliates in Nashville and Memphis, TN and Atlanta coming soon.
