Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Ashtabula Township
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018
Coshocton
Coshocton Opportunity School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Crawford
Bucyrus City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Holmes Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Wynford Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Bedford Heights
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
City of Cleveland
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
LYNN M. GADDIS, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Sarah M. Lytle M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Village of Woodmere
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Xinxin Meng, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Fayette
Miami Trace Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
Brijesh M. Patel, D.D.S.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Carlos R. Stone, D.D.S.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Dublin City School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Jimisha Patel, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Kathryn K. Shirley, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
MARC A. LEVITT, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Reynoldsburg City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Stephen R. Crumb, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Fulton
Evergreen Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hamilton
Great Oaks Career Campuses
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hardin
The Park District Liberty Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Henry
Henry County South Joint Ambulance District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Napoleon Area City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lorain
Educational Service Center of Lorain County
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Marion
Elgin Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mercer
Mercer County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Parkway Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Montgomery
Centerville City School District
CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ottawa
Village of Oak Harbor
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Village of Put-in-Bay
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Pike
Eastern Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Richland
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit
University of Akron
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Union
North Union Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Warren
Little Miami Local School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wayne
Green Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Tri County Educational Service Center
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wood
Eastwood Local School District
IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Elmwood Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Northwest Regional Library System
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
