For Immediate Release:

February 8, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula Ashtabula Township 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018 Coshocton Coshocton Opportunity School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Crawford Bucyrus City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Holmes Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Wynford Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga City of Bedford Heights Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 City of Cleveland Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 LYNN M. GADDIS, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Sarah M. Lytle M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Village of Woodmere 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Xinxin Meng, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Fayette Miami Trace Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Brijesh M. Patel, D.D.S. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Carlos R. Stone, D.D.S. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Dublin City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Jimisha Patel, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Kathryn K. Shirley, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 MARC A. LEVITT, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Reynoldsburg City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stephen R. Crumb, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Fulton Evergreen Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Great Oaks Career Campuses IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hardin The Park District Liberty Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Henry Henry County South Joint Ambulance District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Napoleon Area City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Educational Service Center of Lorain County IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Marion Elgin Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mercer Mercer County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Parkway Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Centerville City School District CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ottawa Village of Oak Harbor 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Village of Put-in-Bay FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Pike Eastern Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit University of Akron IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Union North Union Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Warren Little Miami Local School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wayne Green Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Tri County Educational Service Center IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wood Eastwood Local School District IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Elmwood Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Northwest Regional Library System 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111