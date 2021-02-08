Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,644 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 8, 2021                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula Township

 

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Coshocton

Coshocton Opportunity School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

Bucyrus City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Holmes Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Wynford Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Bedford Heights

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

City of Cleveland

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

LYNN M. GADDIS, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Sarah M. Lytle M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Village of Woodmere

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Xinxin Meng, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Fayette

Miami Trace Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Brijesh M. Patel, D.D.S.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Carlos R. Stone, D.D.S.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Dublin City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jimisha Patel, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Kathryn K. Shirley, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

MARC A. LEVITT, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Reynoldsburg City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stephen R. Crumb, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Fulton

Evergreen Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Great Oaks Career Campuses

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

The Park District Liberty Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Henry

Henry County South Joint Ambulance District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Napoleon Area City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Educational Service Center of Lorain County

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Elgin Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Mercer County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Parkway Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Centerville City School District

 CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Village of Oak Harbor

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Village of Put-in-Bay

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Pike

Eastern Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

University of Akron

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Union

North Union Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Little Miami Local School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Green Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Tri County Educational Service Center

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Eastwood Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Elmwood Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Northwest Regional Library System

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
           

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.