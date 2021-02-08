Novel Coworking debuts new flex workspace in Downtown Albany

ALBANY, NEW YORK, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workspace provider Novel Coworking is debuting private offices, office suites, and flex workspace at its new Albany location, Novel Coworking State Street. The company acquired the 69 State Street building last January and has renovated it into a state-of-the-art workspace for one to 100-person companies. Novel Coworking will host an Exclusive Open House featuring one-on-one tours on March 4 from 2pm to 6pm; attendees can RSVP here.

“We are excited to support Albany’s small businesses as well as enterprise firms with beautiful, affordable space to grow their businesses,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “We have seen huge demand for flexible, customizable workspace from companies of all sizes.”

Located at Downtown Albany’s iconic center just three blocks from the State Capitol, this landmark 165,649-square-foot red-brick building was constructed in 1927 and is home to the oldest continuously-operating bank branch in the U.S. Redeveloped and outfitted with the latest technology and amenities, Novel Coworking State Street features state of-the-art private offices, coworking space, and SmartSuites™ for teams as large as 100 people.

Novel Coworking supports companies of all sizes with the flexibility and room to scale up and grow on their terms. With Novel Access Passes starting at $219 a month, private offices starting at $775 a month, and office suites as low as $175 per employee a month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at an affordable price. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including direct fiber internet and custom-built SmartSuites™ for 10 to 500-person teams, all while keeping rents 30-50% lower than competitors.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 3.7 million square feet of workspace in 40 locations including Albany, Alexandria, Austin, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, Seattle, St. Petersburg, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.