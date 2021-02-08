CCam™ focus: 2021 QRCA Annual Conference Silver Sponsor
CCam™ focus, powered by Civicom® Marketing Research Services, was a silver sponsor and partner spotlight speaker for the QRCA annual conference on February 1-5.
CCam™ showcased what is possible now for conducting in-person and web-enabled product testing research using its HD 360° streaming and recording solutions to help researchers navigate the new normal.”GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
CCam™ focus, powered by Civicom® Marketing Research Services, was a silver sponsor and partner spotlight speaker for the Qualitative Research Consultants Association’s (QRCA) annual conference on February 1-5. CCam™ provides the latest in plug-and-play technology for conducting in-person research interviews and focus groups. CCam's HD 360° omnidirectional camera and mic deliver uncompromised video quality and crystal clear audio despite wearing masks or being seated behind plexiglass - making it the right solution for re-entering facilities as the new normal continues.
The CCam™ Partner Spotlight Presentation “A Creative Approach Leads To Client Success with Live-In Person Research in Pandemic Times,'' provided insights into solving the complexities of live in-person research right now. Attendees were able to learn about the experiences of applying the CCam™ focus hybrid method of using in-person and web-enabled solutions to enable medical device and consumer product testing during the pandemic.
Civicom® has been an annual partner and consistent platinum sponsor of
QRCA annual conferences. Themed “Diversify. Discover. Design the Vision,'' this year’s event was QRCA’s first fully virtual annual conference. Participants gained access to new insights into practical methods, tools, and best practices from members of the qualitative research community as well as fresh perspectives from notable thought leaders in the field.
As a leading solutions provider for market research professionals all over the globe, Civicom® is an advocate for empowering market researchers through developing innovative technology solutions, such as its telephone and web-enabled market research services, continuously enhancing these solutions from insights and new perspectives gained from cutting-edge events such as the QRCA annual conferences.
About QRCA
The QRCA is a not-for-profit association of consultants involved in the design and implementation of qualitative research – focus groups, in-depth interviews, in-context and observational research, and more. QRCA’s goal is to promote excellence in the field of qualitative research by pooling experience and expertise to create a base of shared knowledge.
About Civicom® CCam™ focus – HD 360° Focus Groups With Integrated Video Curation Tools
Civicom CCam™ focus is an HD 360º recording and streaming solution for
in-person research, ideal for the new safety protocols. A portable plug-and-play solution that can be used from any location, the omnidirectional camera with built-in microphones simultaneously captures a panoramic view as well as a full-face video that adjusts when the speaker changes, fully capturing body language and sentiment. Integrated video curation tools assure video deliverables are generated within minutes for review of key moments.CCam focus provides personalized service and support for set-up, troubleshooting, and assistance throughout every session.
This quality focus group solution is part of Civicom® Marketing Research Services group, the global industry leader in facilitating web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups through web-enabled technology.
