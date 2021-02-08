ConnectSafely hosts Safer Internet Day in the U.S. with interviews from leading social media companies, school lessons

Exclusive interviews include top safety executives from TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Roblox, Snapchat, Google, Microsoft and more

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConnectSafely.org, the nonprofit organization dedicated to educating users of connected technology about safety, privacy and security, is once again hosting the official U.S. Safer Internet Day on Tues., Feb. 9. Only this year, Safer Internet Day is online instead of in person.

“Safer Internet Day is an opportunity for people around the world to look for ways to make the online world not just safer, but better,” said ConnectSafely CEO Larry Magid. “ConnectSafely is proud to host the U.S. celebration in cooperation with public officials, tech companies, other nonprofits and, most importantly, schools, students and families from across the U.S.”

Safer Internet Day (#SID2021) is a global event celebrated in more than 150 countries around the world. The event gained official recognition in the U.S. in 2012, with a joint agreement between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the European Commission to work together to build a better internet for youth. ConnectSafely was appointed U.S. host in 2013. The 2021 global theme is “Together for a better internet.”

Get Involved — Programs for home and school

This year ConnectSafely built an online program consisting of home activities, lesson-plans for school and videos that can be accessed anytime at SID-USA.org, beginning Monday, Feb. 8th. The videos are with leaders from the worlds of education, technology, nonprofits and law enforcement about a range of urgent issues, including online toxicity, racial justice, free speech, misinformation, how to manage screen time while staying connected during the pandemic and the very real pressure to be “perfect” online. Participating companies include Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Roblox, Google, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, Microsoft, the Meet Group, Trend Micro and Comcast.

There are many ways to celebrate Safer Internet Day in your community or home. See the full list at SID-USA.org/get-involved.

Supporters

U.S. Safer Internet Day 2021 is a collaboration of tech companies, nonprofits and public agencies, including Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon Kids, Comcast, TikTok, Snapchat, Trend Micro, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, Twitter, National PTA and other organizations.

More information is available at SID-USA.org.