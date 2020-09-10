Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CBS News Radio to Distribute ConnectSafely Report

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConnectSafely, the nonprofit internet safety organization and CBS News Radio are launching the ConnectSafely Report, a twice-weekly one-minute radio segment.

ConnectSafely is producing the content, to be distributed by CBS News Radio for affiliates across the country and through all major podcasting services. It can also be found at ConnectSafely.org/Radio.

The report will be hosted by ConnectSafely CEO and former CBS News technology analyst Larry Magid and feature safety, security, and online information experts, including ConnectSafely’s education director and veteran educator Kerry Gallagher.

Subjects will include remote learning, cyberbullying, online security, misinformation, online election meddling, inappropriate content, alleged bias in social media, and more. Magid and his guests will offer advice, analysis, and news on all things related to online safety, civility, and fairness.

Magid served for 20 years as CBS News technology analyst, contributing to CBS hourly newscasts, World News Roundup, and Weekend Roundup. He was a frequent guest on affiliate stations and hosted the daily 1-minute Eye on Tech segment. He is a former syndicated columnist for the Los Angeles Times, has written for the New York Times and numerous other publications, and currently writes for Forbes and the Mercury News. He co-founded ConnectSafely in 2004 to provide advice and information to parents and educators about all aspects of internet safety. Kerry Gallagher, a leader and frequent speaker on education technology, has been a public and private school educator for more than 15 years and currently serves as Assistant Principal at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Mass. The program is produced by ConnectSafely COO Maureen Kochan.

ConnectSafely can be reached at leaders@connectsafely.org. For details and segments, visit ConnectSafely.org/Radio.

Maureen Kochan
ConnectSafely
+1 303-335-5054
email us here

Distribution channels: Technology


