JOHNNY’S TREASURE QUEST CANDY BAR TREASURE HUNT 10 WINNERS TO HUNT FOR $100,000 IN GOLD AND SILVER-Overwhelming Response

Life is made of memories, the treasure is just the bonus.” — Johnny Peri

ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Michigan man has reinvented his business and has created a Willy Wonka like Treasure Hunt whereby people across Michigan and the United States have the opportunity to win a chance of winning $100,000 in gold and silver. Johnny Perri, a second-generation jewelry store owner, who like many were hit by the COVID Pandemic, was inspired by the Gene Wilder movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory to create his own version of a Treasure Hunt where anyone who wants to participate, can.Summer of 2020 was Johnny Perri’s first entrée into the world of Treasure Hunts. He created and successfully ran 12 Treasure Hunts in Michigan where he buried the entire contents of his jewelry store which included thousands of dollars in gold, silver, and diamonds in various locations throughout the State of Michigan and gave away more than $100,000 in treasure.Perri reached out to a local candy company to create a candy bar for the Great American Treasure Hunt, Johnny’s Treasure Quest. Up to 400,000 gourmet candy bars are being sold at $10.00 per bar throughout the United States with ten of the bars containing a ‘Silver Ticket’ which grants the finders and 1 guest access into the Great American Treasure Hunt and a complimentary week-long vacation. Johnny’s Treasure Quest has also gone to tremendous lengths to ensure the integrity of the Treasure Hunt and has hired a Pastor and Notary Public to supervise the insertion of the 10 ‘Silver Tickets’ into the actual candy bars.Johnny Perri recently said, “Life is made of memories, the treasure is just the bonus."The Great American Treasure Quests launched in November 2020 and will continue to sell Candy Bars through March 31, 2021. Each person holding the ‘Silver Ticket’ will receive a 7-day 6 night, all-expense paid trip for two, to the Upper Peninsula in Michigan June 6-12, 2021, for an opportunity to participate in the Grand Prize Treasure Hunt. In addition, all ‘silver ticket’ holders will receive one 10oz silver bar. One lucky winner who finds the buried treasure will win $100,000 in gold and silver bullion. All ticket holders and guests outside of Michigan will be flown to Michigan to participate in the final Treasure Hunt.Johnny’s Treasure Quest is paying for all food, lodging, and transportation for the 10 winners and their guests.It is easy to participate, the treasure lies within the adventure.Simply go to https://www.johnnystreasurequest.com to purchase your delicious candy bar.Check out the Treasure Quest Contest video , as well as the reactions to a couple of winners Quickly open it up to see if you are one of the lucky winners to receive the ‘Silver Ticket’.Johnny Perri is available for interviews.For more information, please go to www.johnnystreasurequest.com MEDIA CONTACTS: MORT MEISNER ASSOCIATESMORT MEISNER, 248-545-2222 OR WENDY FAYNE, 248-842-3889

Johnny's Treasure Quest Contest