Civicom Marketing Research Services: 2021 QRCA Annual Conference Platinum Sponsor
Civicom continues its long-term support for QRCA members through providing hands-on support and service for their qualitative research needs.
— Rebecca West
Global marketing research solutions leader and innovator, Civicom® Marketing Research Services, an annual partner of the Qualitative Research Consultants Association (QRCA), was once again a platinum sponsor of the organization’s annual conference, February 1-5.
QRCA’s first-ever fully virtual annual conference was themed “Diversify. Discover. Design the Vision'' and offered participants access to new insights into practical methods, tools, and best practices from members of the qualitative research community as well as fresh perspectives from notable thought leaders in the field.
For seventeen years, Civicom® has continuously extended its support as an annual sponsor and exhibitor of the QRCA annual conference. The QRCA annual conference provides collaborative and immersive opportunities to showcase new products and first-class technologies for qualitative research. Civicom® Marketing Research Services has developed and enhanced several of its leading market research solutions from insights and perspectives gained from the QRCA.
About QRCA
The QRCA is a not-for-profit association of consultants involved in the design and implementation of qualitative research – focus groups, in-depth interviews, in-context and observational research, and more. QRCA’s goal is to promote excellence in the field of qualitative research by pooling experience and expertise to create a base of shared knowledge.
About Civicom® Marketing Research Services
Civicom® Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance the research process for marketing research professionals. Civicom® is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom® also offers Civicom Chatterbox®, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, plus the Civicom ThoughtLight® Mobile Insights App, a mobile qualitative tool for collecting richer in-the-moment insights, useful for shopper insights, audio diaries, and patient journeys.
Civicom® operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and market research respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.
Civicom® Marketing Research Services chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients’ ideas and requests as they see fit. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and roll-out of new services. To learn more, email Civicom® at inquire@civicommrs.com or call +1-203-413-2423.
