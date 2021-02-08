Parental Alienation Conference Announces Dr. Bone as a Keynote Speaker
Dr. Bone will be one of the keynote speakers for the 2021 virtual parental alienation conference “Helping Courts Understand the Phenomenon of Alienation.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights and the Steel Partners Foundation today announced that Dr. J. Michael Bone will be one of the keynote speakers for their 2021 virtual parental alienation conference “Helping Courts Understand the Phenomenon of Alienation.” The conference will take place on May 14-16, 2021. Dr. Bone will be presenting “Parental Alienation is Clearly Child Abuse.”
Dr. Bone began his career as a mental health professional, helping people of all genres in all areas of their lives and especially divorce. The primary focus of Dr. Bone’s work in the last twenty years is that of high conflict custody disputes within the context of divorce where Parental Alienation (PA) appears to be present. Dr. Bone works with families who are in the process of divorce as well as post-divorce families. He also works with parents, grandparents, lawyers, and other professionals involved in the case.
There is an accumulating amount of information that confirms and reconfirms that when children become alienated from a parent due to the other parent’s negative influences, that child has suffered Psychological Child Abuse. While the impact of physical and sexual abuse has been recognized and understood for decades, Psychological Abuse has traditionally been viewed as less severe. In fact, there is evidence that the impact of Parental Alienation on its child victims is a more severe form of abuse than is the case with physical and sexual abuse and that it has a more problematic resolution. Drs. Bone and Evans will be presenting the scientific literature and research that supports these conclusions.
From the collective experience in dealing with the Family Court, Drs. Bone and Evans have identified that the most significant systemic problem in coping with PA’s devastating consequences is the Family Court System. Repeatedly, the Family Court system routinely fails to recognize the seriousness of and damage done to children via this form of Psychological Child Abuse. We have repeatedly seen that attempts to present Parental Alienation as an “Emergency to the Court” are met with resistance from the Judge and push back from the court that can damage the alienated parent’s position. If a Judge fails to understand the level of damage that Parental Alienation can cause a child, they are likely to take the position that presenting PA as a form of abuse is an “over-reach.” Tragically, the opposite is the case.
Our goal, therefore, is to present helpful and pragmatic information to assist parents and attorneys representing them with the tools to make a persuasive argument to the court about the devastating damage done to alienated children. When asked about the chance of success in arguing a PA case in court, Dr. Bone points out that the Family Court system is at the same time both the biggest barrier and the primary hope for these children and families. This conference is focused on the current state of naivete and strategies for education and correction.
Registration information and conference details are available at www.familyaccessfightingforchildrensrights.org/helping-courts-understand-the-phenomenon-of-alienation-nc-conference.html.
