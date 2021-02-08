LOS ANGELES RADIO HOST JUSTIN "MUZACK" FLORES ANNOUNCES POSITION AS CO-MUSIC DIRECTOR OF 101.5 FM KQBH

The New Co-Music Director of 101.5 FM, Justin Musack.

Listen to his House Music for Dash Radio’s "Tastemakers Media" exclusive podcasts for Spotify.

Pandemic or no pandemic, this was my dream!” — Justin Musack

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American DJ and radio host Justin "Muzack" Flores has recently accepted the co-music director of 101.5 FM KQBH position. The station has also picked up two of his shows for programming. Sunday night, "The GR8-L8 Show” was created in 2018, and "Syndicate Radio LA" began Justin’s broadcasting career back in 2011. His role is to manage the intake of music submissions and new singles for the multi-genre and all-inclusive public radio station based in Boyle Heights. He networks with independent record labels, record pools, and up and coming artists to build the station's library and pitch to the other hosts and DJs to put in their rotation.

For "Syndicate Radio LA," they feature a guest DJ every week. In a time where there are no live events due to COVID-19, the 101.5 FM KQBH show is adamant about showcasing up and coming turntablists and curators not only based in Los Angeles but worldwide. To submit to music, send it to fequalsmc@gmail.com.

Hailing from Pacoima, California, Justin Muzack has been making waves in the industry. In the nine years he's been in the L.A. Entertainment scene, he’s interviewed stars such as Snoop Dogg, Amber Rose, The Game, T-Boz from TLC, O.T. Genesis, Xzibit, Riff Raff, Kyle, and more. His work led him to start his radio show "The GR8-L8 Show" on iconic Hip-Hop group, The Pharcyde's platform "Pharcyde TV" in 2018. In his time at PHTV, his program hit #1 Mixcloud's top 100 four times. Justin recently dropped a House Music mix for Dash Radio, "Tastemakers Media," hosting exclusive podcasts for Spotify. He aspires to break new artists buzzing on the internet and give them their first spin on terrestrial radio. He wants to give back to the culture that has given him so much. Creating stand out programming through both of his shows.

