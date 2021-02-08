Worldsensing appoints Cameron Clark for North American

Cameron Clark Worldsensing company logo

Industrial monitoring expert names Cameron Clark to handle Canadian customer and partner relationships for Loadsensing in North America.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, CANADA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldsensing today confirmed the appointment of Cameron Clark as sales area manager for Canada, augmenting the company’s North American presence.

Clark joined Worldsensing’s North American sales team in November 2020 as the Canadian sales manager. He is now working alongside US-focused North American sales manager Kelsey Kidd with a brief to support customers and partners in the deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to improve the safety of critical infrastructures.

In particular, Worldsensing is seeing growing North American demand for Loadsensing, the leading IoT monitoring solution that is used widely in sectors such as mining and construction and has already been deployed in more than 100 mines across more than 65 countries.

"We are delighted to welcome Cameron, who brings extensive experience in business development in the mining industry, building key relationships and creating new markets. This will expand the reach of our technology throughout North America and increase the safety in the mine, construction and rail industries " said Matthieu Laville, sales director at Worldsensing.

Before his latest position as marketing business development consultant at Clyde Valley Media, Clark was business development manager at Primero Group, an engineering firm specializing in the design, construction and commissioning of minerals, energy and infrastructure projects.

Other career highlights include positions at the geophysical survey and nuclear monitoring equipment maker Pico Envirotec, the mining exploration company Quantec Geoscience and the the world's leading provider of geo-intelligence and asset integrity solutions, Fugro.

Clark holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurial Management from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia, and a Diploma of Business Marketing from Humber College, Toronto, Ontario.

"This is a very exciting time for Canada’s mining sector," Clark commented. "The industry is looking to IoT to improve safety and sustainability, and Loadsensing offers one of the most complete wireless monitoring product sets in this space."

Clark’s appointment is the latest in a series of hires strengthening Worldsensing’s global sales team. In November 2020, the company selected Yvan Bonnin to lead sales in Africa, following Kelsey Kidd’s September 2020 and Tamara Maxwell’s January 2021 appointment to cover North America, focusing on the US. This is also part of a global expansion with Australia, Latin America and other European appointments in the pipeline.

About Worldsensing

Worldsensing is a global IoT pioneer. Founded in 2008, the industrial monitoring expert works with over 270 engineering partners in more than 60 countries to provide safety through critical infrastructure monitoring in mining, construction, rail and structural health.

Worldsensing has more than 80 employees and offices in Barcelona, London, Los Angeles and Singapore and investors include Cisco Systems, Mitsui & Co, McRock Capital and ETF Partners, among others.



About Loadsensing by Worldsensing

Loadsensing is the leading industrial monitoring solution by IoT pioneer Worldsensing. Loadsensing enables near real-time data acquisition of geotechnical, geospatial and structural sensors as well as remote device, data and network management.

Engineers and experts tasked with industrial asset monitoring can now capture sensor data through Loadsensing edge devices and send information to the cloud for 24/7 connectivity management. With over 1,000 network deployments connecting over 170,000 sensors around the globe, Loadsensing is rapidly becoming the new standard within industries such as mining, construction, and rail.



Press contact: