Registration Opens for Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2021

SMi reports: Registration is now open for the Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast, which returns as a virtual conference on 15th-16th June 2021.

LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated event will explore key areas within the field such as: new technologies and innovations in device design, advances in human factors for combination products, key regulatory insights with industry and FDA representation, process development considerations, and design controls and risk management for Pre-Filled Syringes.

Over the two-day event, delegates will have the chance to network with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and many more.

Registration is live on the website www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr1
Delegate rate $399 applies to pharma and biotech companies only

Key Reasons to Attend:
• ENGAGE in case study presentations from leading pharma and biotech companies on complex product formulation and optimising device design to aid delivery
• DISCUSS how to enhance current processes to align with an FDA address and industry insights
• DISCOVER human factors engineering best practices for advanced delivery systems through industry case studies
• UNCOVER how industry is incorporating connectivity and digital health to optimise the user experience
• VIRTUALCONFERENCE BENEFITS include virtual exhibition booths packed with information, networking features to chat and share contact details with other attendees, and virtual meetings and networking socials

The event brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr1

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here

