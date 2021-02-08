DOUBLE ALBUM - BEAUTIFUL MESS - THE ULTIMATE AURAL BINGE LISTENING EXPERIENCE BY DIY MUSIC QUEEN, GILLI MOON
Multiple award-winning Australian singer, songwriter, producer, & global artist community builder, Gilli Moon, now releasing BEAUTIFUL MESS double studio album.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiple award-winning Australian singer, songwriter, producer, & global artist community builder, Gilli Moon is an unprecedented DIY Indie Music success, now releasing her long-awaited melodic and authentic music exploration, BEAUTIFUL MESS. Not just one, but two [double] albums, released as 2 volumes one after the other:
The new album, beautiful mess, combines pop beats, piano, rock, and RnB. Gilli Moon is a veteran vocal prowess that when drenched in Gilli’s penchant for the artistic and the colorful, brings to life an album of fire, beauty and, yes, sometimes messy.
“BEAUTIFUL MESS is not about the mess, but the beauty that is my life. All our lives. I am all of it. The mother, the entrepreneur. The artist. The wife. The adventurer. The Warrior. It’s because of all of it, that I decided to create an album (actually two), that gives my fans and new listeners a binge listening experience,” Moon states. “I didn’t want to do the single releases and give you a tease. Just like how I splash paint on a canvas, I wanted to throw at you all of it. All at once. Dive into my beautiful mess sonically and swim in it like I swim in my own creativity.”
Get ready for an aural binge listening experience with 12 songs aside - total 24 songs: her first album recordings in 10 years, and her 8th studio album release. The majority of songs are self-penned, but feature a few co-writers, and a couple of feisty covers done ‘her way’.
BEAUTIFUL MESS encapsulates Gilli Moon’s victorious 20-year tumultuous evolution as a polymedia artist who continues to push the envelope forging her entrepreneurial music career, as well as venturing into motherhood, in Los Angeles. Always conceptual in her albums, Gilli writes of the zig zag theory of her life story: growing up in an isolated bushland of Australia which toughened her focus and ambition, then arriving in LA to launch her label and successfully release 7 albums with her own strategies from the early millennium dotcom era. This album speaks to the heart and soul of all self-empowered women, and men who love women, who see their lives and careers mixed with parenthood as messy yet amazing, in all of its beautiful ways. “2021, it’s about taking this ‘beautiful mess’ of last year - Covid-19, global trauma and then renewed global community, into a new year, and empowering myself, and those around me, to find the light, see the positives, and shine brightly,” Moon shares. “It’s all about intention: setting our sights on a beautiful life, which I intend to do, and showcase through my new double album.”
The new DOUBLE music album, Volume 1 released on January 21, and Volume 2 on February 19, 2021, BEAUTIFUL MESS, combines pop beats not out of place on a Dua Lipa album, and juxtapositions of piano, rock, RnB mixed like Madonna, David Bowie, or Lady Gaga. Now and them when you hear a piano solo, you could be thinking it’s Alicia Keys. BEAUTIFUL MESS shares all her emotions, good, bad, sad, happy, beautiful and messy, all on display, and all at once. Be you a lover of RnB, Pop, or Rock; chances are you’re going to adore what Gilli Moon has to offer.
Gilli (pronounced as with a "J") Moon is an Australian, Hollywood-based, singer/songwriter who has a passion for emotional songs, evoking connection, self-introspection, and personal empowerment. One of the first known “Indie Artists” of the millennium, she has pioneered a successful independent music career, with her own record label as well as a champion for thousands of independent artists who follow in her footsteps. She has a string of songwriting awards, cuts, and credits to her 25-year career span. She has worked with other highly respected prominent artists including: Placido Domingo, will.i.am, Erykah Badu, Rickie Lee Jones, Simple Minds and more. Her widely distributed creative work, as a singer, songwriter, music producer and visual artist, has garnered the highest praise from thoughtful critics across the globe.
